Arts

"When Everything's Been Said" at ICOSA Gallery

In this two-man exhibition by Jonas Criscoe and Mark Johnson, some pictures work a thousand words

Reviewed by Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., Jan. 25, 2019


MISSING by Mark Johnson, left; The Downs by Jonas Criscoe, right

When everything's been said, what are you going to do? Resort to the physical? Indulge in a little communicative violence, maybe?

Or – how about art? How about you make some art instead, direct any violence that you've got bubbling up toward a gathering of pigments and substrates, maybe some plastics and papers and sheets of metal? Start with printing and gluing, daubing and spraying, get right down to ripping and shredding and bending and scraping.

But it's not exactly violence, not in the negative sense, when it's in the service of art. Then it's industry. It's creation. And when it's filling the gallery at ICOSA, when it's "When Everything's Been Said," the two-man show of works by Jonas Criscoe and Mark Johnson, it's a combination of the visual and the heady that might leave a person speechless.

Criscoe is a master of screenprinting. He's also an artist who knows how to layer images in ways that can frustrate a lesser mortal. Because, you, me, Joe and Jane Ordinary, if we take the same printed materials and collage them onto a surface, our results are likely to be disappointing. But whether he's giving color and shape to deep personal visions or indulging favored ornaments of design, Criscoe's results will be work that impresses an eyed mind, that invites further consideration. That makes you think, "You know, if this guy was in charge of a territory's wayfinding signage, we might never know where the fuck to go – but we wouldn't want to leave, anyway, when there are things like this to look at."

Before everything's been said, of course there's a gallery statement. The one for this gig goes, in part, "Through their mixed media works both artists mimic the cacophonous nature of our contemporary environment while reflecting upon the incoherent facets of information that saturate our daily lives."

That covers it pretty well, all right, but it neglects an undercurrent in Johnson's part of the show – although maybe it's an undercurrent we're only imagining? But we've reviewed the maestro's works before, and we see here that he's continuing his vigorous explorations of text-as-visual-element. Which means there are handwritten passages embedded within or scattered across or projecting from each intricately eye-snaring, letter-wracking piece. And we'd swear the man has recounted, in so many words scribed and scrawled, the dialogues and monologues that occur when at least one of two people are trying to extricate themselves from an intimate relationship that's gone way past its emotional expiration date.

Which is the sort of thing that, as parts of art are supposed to do, really hits home. Because who among us has never been there? At that hopeless crossroads of love, where hearts are long buried while the travelers yet live? At that numb point, that dumb point, when everything's been said?

“When Everything’s Been Said”

ICOSA Gallery, 916 Springdale, 512/920-2062; www.icosacollective.com
Through Feb. 16

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More ICOSA Collective
"Matt Rebholz and Rachel Wolfson Smith: We Can See Through Time" at ICOSA
Drawings in red and blue ink, intended to be viewed through 3-D glasses, pull the viewer in to landscapes that make the familiar look alien

Melany Jean, Sept. 28, 2018

“Katy Horan and Teruko Nimura: Residual” at ICOSA
“Katy Horan and Teruko Nimura: Residual” at ICOSA
In their joint show, the two artists use paper crafts as a medium for exploring how traces of the past disrupt the present

Melany Jean, March 16, 2018

More Arts Reviews
Austin Symphony Orchestra's <i>Variation Voyage</i>
Austin Symphony Orchestra's Variation Voyage
ASO's first concert of 2019 had us hearing all sorts of feels, but Leon Fleisher's piano also got us thinking

Robert Faires, Jan. 18, 2019

“Dave McClinton: Despite It All” at the Butridge
"Dave McClinton: Despite It All" at the Butridge
The digital collagist’s new solo exhibition is peopled with many colors

Wayne Alan Brenner, Jan. 18, 2019

More by Wayne Alan Brenner
Mixing Race, Gender, and Improv Is a Heady Cocktail for Two
Race, Gender, Improv: A Heady Cocktail
Shannon Stott and Quinn Buckner bid some basic boundaries bye-bye

Jan. 22, 2019

Sweet Ritual Expands Its Thriving Vegan Ice Cream Location on Airport
Sweet Ritual Expands Its Thriving Vegan Ice Cream Location on Airport
Bigger and better from the ground up

Jan. 18, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

ICOSA Collective, Jonas Criscoe, Mark Johnson

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Chaddick Dance Theater: Beneath the Mind Preview
First Street Studio
Latinx Theatre Commons Theatre for Young Audiences at Mexican American Cultural Center
Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Zach Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  