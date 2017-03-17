SXSW Thursday Record Reviews

Jay Som

Everybody Works (Polyvinyl)

A cozy, thoughtful tenderness lives in every corner of 22-year-old Melina Duterte's debut LP, which the multi-instrumentalist wrote and recorded entirely in the bedroom studio of her Bay Area apartment. "Lipstick Stains," "(BedHead)," and expansive closer "For Light" skew meditative and gauzy, while "One More Time, Please" glimmers with radio pop and R&B sway. "1 Billion Dogs" plays a full sound, Duterte's even-keeled voice and crunchy bassline pulling Nineties, similar to both Throwing Muses' "Not Too Soon" and Yo La Tengo's early discography. Everybody Works feels like a good jumping-off point, Duterte potentially able to take the project anywhere she wants. (Thu. 16, Cheer Up Charlies, 10pm)

