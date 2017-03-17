Animal Kingdom
By Thomas Fawcett, Fri., March 17, 2017
GoGo PenguinWed. 15, the Main II, 9pm; Thu. 16, St. David's Historic Sanctuary, 11pm
Manchester jazz piano trio GoGo Penguin blends classical jazz elements with tasteful touches of electronica and dubstep. Mimicking electronic music on acoustic instruments, the beauty and tension of Blue Note debut Man Made Object recalls the late David Axelrod.
Neon BunnyWed. 15, Valhalla, 8pm
Neon Bunny gained a random shout-out on Last Week Tonight With John Oliver via her electro pop-hop and smooth South Korean vox.
Rik & the PigsWed. 15, Hotel Vegas, 10:15pm
This Olympia, Wash., garage punk combo is lo-fi as fuck and equally f-u-n.
Active Bird CommunityWed. 15, Maggie Mae's Gibson Room, 9pm; Fri. 17, Parish, 1am
This Brooklyn garage-pop flock has made music together since age 11. Now early twentysomethings, ABC explores post-college angst.
Otoboke BeaverThu. 16, Maggie Mae's Rooftop, 11pm
All-female punk powerhouse from Japan, Otoboke Beaver destroys stages with breakneck speed and a litany of Kyoto slang.
Manatee CommuneThu. 16, the Iron Bear, 9pm
Seattle classical violist Grant Eadie paints dreamy electronic soundscapes.
Mail the HorseThu. 16, Cooper's BBQ, 11:30pm
Brooklynites deliver catchy Seventies rock swag, a pedal steel guitar stamping it with a bluesy twang.
The PoochesFri. 17, Mohawk Indoor, 10pm
Glasgow power-pop quartet barks out sunny sing-alongs and fetches comparisons to Belle & Sebastian.
The ParrotsFri. 17, Hotel Vegas at Volstead, 7:15pm; Sat. 18, Hotel Vegas at Volstead, 11:30pm
Rollicking garage rock trio from Madrid squawks brash, loud, off the rails.
Drunken TigerFri. 17, the Belmont, 10:30pm
If the Black Eyed Peas were Korean they'd be Drunken Tiger.
The SlothsSat. 18, Hotel Vegas Patio, 7:15pm
The Sloths dropped garage rock perfection in 1965 on "Makin' Love." L.A.'s onetime openers for the Doors and Animals keep rockin'.
The IguanasSat. 18, Continental Club, 1am
New Orleans' Iguanas stew up a hodgepodge of musical influence from A to zydeco, with heaping sides of Tex-Mex and Chicano rock.
