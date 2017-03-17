Animal Kingdom

GoGo Penguin

Manchester jazz piano trio GoGo Penguin blends classical jazz elements with tasteful touches of electronica and dubstep. Mimicking electronic music on acoustic instruments, the beauty and tension of Blue Note debutrecalls the late David Axelrod.

Neon Bunny

Neon Bunny gained a random shout-out onvia her electro pop-hop and smooth South Korean vox.

Rik & the Pigs

This Olympia, Wash., garage punk combo is lo-fi as fuck and equally f-u-n.

Active Bird Community

This Brooklyn garage-pop flock has made music together since age 11. Now early twentysomethings, ABC explores post-college angst.

Otoboke Beaver

All-female punk powerhouse from Japan, Otoboke Beaver destroys stages with breakneck speed and a litany of Kyoto slang.

Manatee Commune

Seattle classical violist Grant Eadie paints dreamy electronic soundscapes.

Mail the Horse

Brooklynites deliver catchy Seventies rock swag, a pedal steel guitar stamping it with a bluesy twang.

The Pooches

Glasgow power-pop quartet barks out sunny sing-alongs and fetches comparisons to Belle & Sebastian.

The Parrots

Rollicking garage rock trio from Madrid squawks brash, loud, off the rails.

Drunken Tiger

If the Black Eyed Peas were Korean they'd be Drunken Tiger.

The Sloths

The Sloths dropped garage rock perfection in 1965 on "Makin' Love." L.A.'s onetime openers for the Doors and Animals keep rockin'.

The Iguanas

New Orleans' Iguanas stew up a hodgepodge of musical influence from A to zydeco, with heaping sides of Tex-Mex and Chicano rock.