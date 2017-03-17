The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

Music

Animal Kingdom

By Thomas Fawcett, Fri., March 17, 2017


Neon Bunny


GoGo Penguin

Wed. 15, the Main II, 9pm; Thu. 16, St. David's Historic Sanctuary, 11pm
Manchester jazz piano trio GoGo Penguin blends classical jazz elements with tasteful touches of electronica and dubstep. Mimicking electronic music on acoustic instruments, the beauty and tension of Blue Note debut Man Made Object recalls the late David Axelrod.

Neon Bunny

Wed. 15, Valhalla, 8pm
Neon Bunny gained a random shout-out on Last Week Tonight With John Oliver via her electro pop-hop and smooth South Korean vox.

Rik & the Pigs

Wed. 15, Hotel Vegas, 10:15pm
This Olympia, Wash., garage punk combo is lo-fi as fuck and equally f-u-n.

Active Bird Community

Wed. 15, Maggie Mae's Gibson Room, 9pm; Fri. 17, Parish, 1am
This Brooklyn garage-pop flock has made music together since age 11. Now early twentysomethings, ABC explores post-college angst.

Otoboke Beaver

Thu. 16, Maggie Mae's Rooftop, 11pm
All-female punk powerhouse from Japan, Otoboke Beaver destroys stages with breakneck speed and a litany of Kyoto slang.

Manatee Commune

Thu. 16, the Iron Bear, 9pm
Seattle classical violist Grant Eadie paints dreamy electronic soundscapes.

Mail the Horse

Thu. 16, Cooper's BBQ, 11:30pm
Brooklynites deliver catchy Seventies rock swag, a pedal steel guitar stamping it with a bluesy twang.

The Pooches

Fri. 17, Mohawk Indoor, 10pm
Glasgow power-pop quartet barks out sunny sing-alongs and fetches comparisons to Belle & Sebastian.

The Parrots

Fri. 17, Hotel Vegas at Volstead, 7:15pm; Sat. 18, Hotel Vegas at Volstead, 11:30pm
Rollicking garage rock trio from Madrid squawks brash, loud, off the rails.

Drunken Tiger

Fri. 17, the Belmont, 10:30pm
If the Black Eyed Peas were Korean they'd be Drunken Tiger.

The Sloths

Sat. 18, Hotel Vegas Patio, 7:15pm
The Sloths dropped garage rock perfection in 1965 on "Makin' Love." L.A.'s onetime openers for the Doors and Animals keep rockin'.

The Iguanas

Sat. 18, Continental Club, 1am
New Orleans' Iguanas stew up a hodgepodge of musical influence from A to zydeco, with heaping sides of Tex-Mex and Chicano rock.

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

READ MORE
More SXSW 2017
SXSW Music: Must-See International Acts
SXSW Music: Must-See International Acts
10 trending bands scanning the globe from Brazil and Israel to Austria and Australia

Kevin Curtin, March 17, 2017

SXSW Downtown Dining Guide
SXSW Downtown Dining Guide
So you’re hungry at SXSW?

The Food Staff, March 10, 2017

More SXSW Music 2017
SXSW Music: Must-See Indie
SXSW Music: Must-See Indie
11 essential indie bands at SXSW

Libby Webster, March 17, 2017

SXSW Music: Must-See Hip-Hop
SXSW Music: Must-See Hip-Hop
Rap royalty and rising stars

Kahron Spearman, March 17, 2017

More by Thomas Fawcett
SXSW Music Live: Erykah Badu, Thievery Corp, Wu-Tang
SXSW Music Live: Erykah Badu, Thievery Corp, Wu-Tang
Some go-go, some Baduizm, even Shaolin mastery

March 15, 2017

SXSW Music: Must-See R&B
SXSW Music: Must-See R&B
Rhythm and blues and everything in between

March 17, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

SXSW 2017, SXSW Music 2017

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Treble Soul
at Bat Bar
Mike Stinson
at Broken Spoke
Ken Simpson
at Broken Spoke
Nakia & the Blues Grifters at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Matt Hubbard Trio
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP