Five Films Not to Miss at aGLIFF

Ahh, the queer film – always celebrated for its excellence. Austin's All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival (aGLIFF) is inspired by that same queer excellence, to which even the great Orson Welles would've raised a glass of champagne. From Aug. 24 to 28, aGLIFF will bring a host of new films, old films, and fun experiences to all those thirsty for LGBTQ+ cinema. After Aug. 29, most festival films will be available to stream until Sept. 5. Here's our recs on what to see.

aGLIFF Prism 35, in person Aug. 24-28, online Aug. 29-Sept. 5.

Galaxy Highland, 6700 Middle Fiskville. agliff.org

All Man: The International Male Story

This year's opening night film, this Eighties throwback documentary tackles three decades of the International Male clothing catalog – an icon of masculine fashion and sexuality in America – through the narration of actor Matt Bomer and a stellar cast of talking heads including celebrity stylists, fashion influencers, and comics. In attendance for the film's Southwest premiere will be writer/producer and two-time Primetime Emmy-winning former KVUE feature reporter Peter Jones. Wed., Aug. 24, 7pm

Cut!

Directed and written by Marc Ferrer, this Spanish film follows a queer giallo director on the set of his new film, which has been besieged by cast deaths. The strangest part about this tragedy? The circumstances perfectly line up with the giallo horror script he's been filming. Fri., Aug. 26, 11pm

Erica’s First Holy Sh!t

With a cast of local queer Austin icons and a whole lot of ATX weirdness, queer fitness guru Erica Nix searches for her inner truth in a "fantasia of goopy-nonsense and heaven-sent scatological logic." Fri., Aug. 26, 9:15pm

Out in the Ring

This exploration of LGBTQ+ professional wrestlers delves deep into the experiences of queer folks at all points in their careers, from past legends to rising stars and ringside experts. Archival footage and interviews unfold the story of queer representation in wrestling – the difficulties, the triumphs, and what the future is for the sport's queer and trans athletes. Sat., Aug. 27, 7pm

Lonesome

An Australian film making its Southwest debut, this gritty Grindr-core film follows a cowboy from the Outback exploring big-city hookups at a gas station while he runs from a scandal in his past. Of course, he meets a city boy who tugs on his heartstrings – but is romance enough to rise above Sydney's smoke and skyscrapers? Fri., Aug. 26, 9pm