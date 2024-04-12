News

Texas Has Kicked 1.3M Kids Off Medicaid, Most Often for Incomplete Applications

The state has the rest of April to process another 195,000 pending cases

By Maggie Q. Thompson, Fri., April 12, 2024


Tens of thousands of Texas newborns have been kicked off Medicaid during unwinding so far (image via Getty Images)

Ninety-five thousand newborns, twice as many toddlers and preschoolers, and more than 1.3 million Texas children overall have been kicked off Medicaid since April 2023.

The latest public data from Texas Health and Human Services (HHS) shows that, in addition to those Texas kids from low-income families who have lost their health insurance, another 195,000 kids are still in limbo with pending applications.

“If you measure a society by how it treats its children, then Greg Abbott’s Texas is a massive failure,” state Rep. John Bucy wrote on X Tuesday. “This is a failure of leadership – and our kids are hurting because of it.”

So how did we get here? During the COVID-19 pandemic, a law passed by Congress blocked all states from kicking people off Medicaid, even if they became ineligible during that time. Last April, that federal legislation expired, and every state began reassessing eligibility in a process called “unwinding.”

“This is a failure of leadership – and our kids are hurting because of it.”  – State Rep. John Bucy on X

Texas’ unwinding stood out. Ours is one of just a few states that have reported disenrolling more people than they enrolled during the last year, according to the tracker maintained by research nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation. More than half of all Texans disenrolled since last spring were children, and roughly eight out of 10 of those kids lost coverage for procedural reasons, rather than the state fnding them ineligible. That means they lost health insurance because their family had not completed every step in the renewal process on time, per the HHS March report.

Texas’ automatic renewal system may be partly responsible for high disenrollment numbers. If this data-driven computer process doesn’t find a person eligible, their application then goes to state employees for review. KFF’s tracker shows Texas fails to automatically renew people more than any other state except Pennsylvania. Automatic renewals accounted for only one in 10 Texas Medicaid enrollments approved since last spring, while most U.S. states approved the majority of applications through their automatic system. In 13 states, more than three-quarters of enrollments were approved automatically.

We’ll see how enrollment counts shift next month. Texas has until May to process the pending applications that remain.

Got something to say on the subject? Send a letter to the editor.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Maggie Q. Thompson
ACLU Sues Demanding Attorneys Be Present at Initial Bail Hearings
ACLU Sues Demanding Attorneys Be Present at Initial Bail Hearings
Travis County blocks defenders; ACLU says that's unconstitutional

April 11, 2024

Squirrel Fest, a Bidi Bidi Birthday, and More Community Events
Squirrel Fest, a Bidi Bidi Birthday, and More Community Events
Plan your week with some of our recommended happenings around town

April 12, 2024

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Medicaid, unwinding, Health and Human Services, John Bucy

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Future Front at Squirrel Fest
Pease Park
ATX Queer Music Fest w/ Calmer Seas, Thelonious Love, Lavender Scare, LonersClub, Female Gallery, MVVN, Stephy Lee, Montana Sand, Telefaz at Knomad Bar
Slow Fashion Festival
at Austin Cinemaker Space
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
The CMT Music Awards Return to Moody Center
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  