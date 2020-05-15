News

Headlines / Quote of the Week

Fri., May 15, 2020


In partnership with the Central Texas Food Bank, Circuit of the Americas hosted the first-ever COTA Food Drive on Sunday, May 10. More than 20,000 people (and 400 dogs) in 7,000 vehicles made donations totaling upward of $200,000 – which will provide over 1.6 million meals to the Central Texas community – for a chance to drive on the world-famous 3.4-mile track. (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

Supe Search Shapes Up: According to AISD Board of Trustees President Geronimo Rodriguez, JG Consulting will have reached out to 500 individuals and orgs by this Friday (May 15) in its search for outgoing Superintendent Paul Cruz's successor. The firm is set to propose its formal scope of work and preliminary job profile before the board in its May 18 meeting.

Speaking of AISD: Capital Metro has partnered with AISD to provide mobile Wi-Fi hot spots to students in greatest need of internet access amid school closures. Cap Metro vehicles will be at the following locations on weekdays from 2-8pm: Springdale Gardens (1054 Springdale Rd.) and East Austin College Prep (5800 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.).

Just Like That: In-person early voting for the July 14 elections will start a week earlier to account for COVID-19 precautions, per a May 11 proclamation from Gov. Greg Abbott. In-person early voting will now run June 29-July 10 (Mon.-Fri.), instead of the scheduled July 6-10 period. The last day to register to vote is June 15; voters have until July 2 to request a mail-in ballot for vote-by-mail.

APD Scandals Pile Up: The Austin Police Department Public Information Office announced APD's Special Investigation Unit is conducting a criminal investigation – including a DNA search warrant – into a sexual misconduct allegation involving APD Officer Walter Dodds. According to APD PIO, Dodds has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Rental Assistance Demand Grows: Central Texas Interfaith has called on Austin to allocate $40 million to emergency rental assistance for families in need due to COVID-19. Earlier this month, city program Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants (RENT) allocated $1.2 million in rental assistance, but CTI doesn't believe that's enough. In comparison, San Antonio has allocated $25 million for housing assistance.

Mystery at the Airport: A male victim was struck dead on an Austin-Bergstrom International Airport runway on May 7 by a landing Southwest Airlines plane. Austin Police and the Department of Aviation confirm the man, 23-year-old Junin Ko, did not have authorization to access the airfield, nor was he an ABIA staffer.


via austintexas.gov

Stages of Risk: Austin Public Health has published risk-based guidelines to help the community stay safe during COVID-19. The color-coded chart sets out five levels of risks – with Stage 1 being the lowest to Stage 5, the most serious threat – along with recommended behaviors for corresponding stages. Currently, APH considers Austin-Travis County to be in the Stage 3 risk category.

The Coup That Couldn't: Austinite Luke Denman is one of two Americans currently in custody in Venezuela following what Venezuelan officials are calling a failed coup against president Nicolás Maduro. In March, the U.S. Justice Department announced charges against Maduro and other officials for alleged narcoterrorism, drug trafficking, corruption, and more.

Quote of the Week


Photo by Jana Birchum

“Travis County government has been my home for 20 years and I will cherish every moment I spent here.”

– Former Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, who officially stepped down from office on May 12 to pursue the race for Senate District 14. Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe was sworn in on an interim basis; he will preside over the Commissioners Court until a new county judge is elected in the fall.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
Virtual Lizzy Caroloke
Online
Eric Tessmer
Graham Reynolds Teaches You How to Make Music
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  