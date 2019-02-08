News

Eastside Parents Want Bus Routes Back

Reduced service in Montopolis, Johnston Terrace bad for students, activists claim

By Austin Sanders, Fri., Feb. 8, 2019

Eastside Parents Want Bus Routes Back

Eastside parents are calling on Capital Metro to restore routes that served students at Eastside Memorial Early College High School and Allison Elementary. The changes to routes 4 and 17, enacted in June as part of the transit agency's sweeping Cap Remap project, removed stops in the Johnston Terrace and Montopolis neighborhoods, both of which the parents say were widely used by students attending the two schools.

At a Cap Metro board meeting last week, Eastside Memor­ial PTA Vice President Ofelia Zapata told the board, "Access continues to disrupt the education of our students and community ... Public education should not suffer because of public transportation." In a conversation with the Chronicle, Zapa­ta said the changes have impacted extracurricular activities (Eastside Memorial staff could not provide data on student participation in these programs by press time) and made it harder for parents to be involved in the school lives of their children. "I'm appalled at how slow [Cap Metro] has responded to our outcry," Zapata told us. "If it's going to be too expensive to bring back those stops, what can they do instead?"

Cap Metro officials say they are listening – but they're not backing down. Planner Roberto Gonzalez justified the "Remap" as a strategy to build overall transit ridership that went through an extensive planning process with community feedback. And "we found, consistently, that ridership in neighborhoods around Eastside Memorial were low," Gonzalez said. "We were seeing mostly empty buses throughout the day in those areas." Cap Metro has retained service at the start and end of classes at Eastside and partnered with nonprofit RideAustin to provide "MetroLink" rideshare connections to and from nearby stops in Johnston Terrace (and three other Austin neighborhoods). The agency's data shows that MetroLink zone has seen the least use of the four; Gonzalez noted that only two individuals accounted for the 10 trips taken in Johnston Terrace last week.

Cap Metro board Chair Wade Cooper told us that the agency's concern "is making sure the right tool is used to address the right challenge"; Zapata said the Eastside Mem­orial and Allison Elementary communities remain unsatisfied with Cap Metro's response. "They have to find a solution, because this is not acceptable. They are counting ridership, but I'm talking about investing in equity."

Eastside Memorial Principal Miguel Garcia issued a statement saying, "We will continue to work with Capital Metro to find the right solution and increase awareness to the MetroLink service. Students who need support in connecting with Capital Metro services can find information in the front office."

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Capital Metro
Austin at Large: Let’s Get Connected Again
Austin at Large: Let’s Get Connected Again
What we can do now to prepare for the mobility future

Mike Clark-Madison, Dec. 21, 2018

What Does Austin’s Explosive Growth Mean for Capital Metro?
What Does Austin’s Explosive Growth Mean for Capital Metro?
Big changes are coming, but it’s not clear yet what they will be

Richard Whittaker, Aug. 26, 2016

More by Austin Sanders
AISD Starts the Clock on School Closures
AISD Starts the Clock on School Closures
Board set to decide in June on campus consolidations

Feb. 8, 2019

Higher-Ed Commissioner Raymund Paredes Retires
Higher-Ed Commissioner Raymund Paredes Retires
Raymund Paredes steps down after 15 years promoting and helping Texans access postsecondary education

Feb. 1, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Ausitn ISD, Austin ISD, Capital Metro, Eastside Memorial High School, Allison Elementary, Johnston Terrace, Ofelia Zapata, Roberto Gonzalez, Wade Cooper, Miguel Garcia, MetroLink

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Vince Staples, Buddy, PNTHN
Emo's
Skid Row Marathon
at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar
Zvizdal [Chernobyl – so far so close] at Long Center for the Performing Arts
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  