News

Facebook “Threat” Trial Begins in New Braunfels on Tuesday

Justin Carter, five years later

By Austin Sanders, Fri., Feb. 16, 2018

Facebook “Threat” Trial Begins in New Braunfels on Tuesday

Justin Carter finally faces a jury on Feb. 20, five years after first getting indicted on third-degree felony charges for making a "terroristic threat" online. (He wrote on Facebook that he was "fucked in the head" and would "shoot up a kindergarten" after feuding with another gamer.) Although Carter concluded his message by writing "LOL" and "j/k," which he and his attorneys believe proves the sarcasm of his note, repeated attempts at having the charge dismissed have failed, leading to next Tuesday's much anticipated trial in New Braunfels.

The Facebook post came just months after the school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, in which 20 children were killed, and authorities say they were acting with an abundance of caution – too much of it, say Carter's attorneys, who argue that their client, who was 18 when charged, did not threaten violence against any specific person or property, meaning his comments did not amount to a "terroristic threat" as defined by the Texas Penal Code.

If convicted, Carter faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. His attorneys will argue that between the five months he's already spent in jail (he was eventually bonded out for $500,000 by an anonymous donor) and strict terms of his bond agreement – which prevent him from living with minors or using the internet without restrictions – Carter has already been thoroughly punished.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Justin Carter
Online Threats and the Supremes
Online Threats and the Supremes
Decision in Elonis could affect local teen's case

Mac McCann, Dec. 26, 2014

Facebook
Facebook "Threat" Case Proceeds
Judge declines to dismiss case against Carter

Mac McCann, Sept. 5, 2014

More by Austin Sanders
Eckhardt: The State of the County Is ...
Eckhardt: The State of the County Is ...
Thursday address slams Lege, props up local entities

Feb. 12, 2018

"Don't Be a Dick" Mural Covered Up by Ads, in Textbook Dick Move
Temporary OkCupid ads festoon Native Hostel wall

Feb. 8, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Justin Carter

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Meltdown at the Monstrosity
2514 Wilson
A Soldier's Story
at Willie Mae Kirk Branch Library
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  