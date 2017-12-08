Civics 101

Thursday 7

LUKE'S WISH TOY DRIVE Now through December 9, Luke’s Wish Toy Drive is accepting donations for new, unwrapped toys for children from infants to 18 years old to make the season brighter for the kids stuck in the hospital this winter. See drop-off details on Facebook. Through Dec. 9 janetpollok1@gmail.com.

HACK AUSTIN A hackathon for civic good to help Austin tackle health and safety challenges. Dec. 8, 6-8pm; Dec. 9., 9am-5pm; Dec. 10, 10am-3pm Galvanize, 118 Nueces. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

A CONVERSATION WITH SCOTT MILDER, GOP CANDIDATE FOR LT. GOV. Texas Tribune leads a conversation with Scott Milder on his run for Lt. Gov. 7:30-9am. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth, 512/477-9496. Free. www.texastribune.org.

ENVIRONMENT TEXAS TO PROTEST ARCTIC DRILLING INCLUSION IN FEDERAL TAX BILL Protest the Senate's recent approval of a tax bill that authorizes oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Activists are encouraged to wear Arctic-themed costumes. 10-11am. J.J. Jake Pickle Federal Building, 300 E. 8th Street. www.environmenttexas.org.

THE TAX BILL IS NOT OK: PROTEST AT AUSTIN CITY HALL A place to take action and speak out against the discriminatory tax bill. 5:30-8:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

WORKERS FUNDRAISER FOR CHITO VELA Former and current presidents of the Workers Defense Project host a fundraiser for state rep. candidate Chito Vela. RSVP by email. 5:30-7:30pm. 2304 E. Ninth. $50 suggested donation. info@chitovela.com, www.chitovela.com.

Friday 8

ANGELS AMONG US The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area host a breakfast honoring folks who've made a significant impact in the community. 8am. Hyatt Regency Austin, 208 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-1234. $75-5,000. www.bgcaustin.org.

ACC BUILDING BRIDGES COMMUNITY DIALOGUE FOR EQUITY AND INCLUSION Learn more about ACC's Special Populations: Support Center with Angelica Cancino de Sandoval and Lauren Sebel. 9-10am. 1709 E. 12th. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

ALL WE WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS PAID SICK DAYS Workers Defense Project goes caroling through Downtown in support of the paid sick days campaign. Open to all. 10am-1pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.workersdefense.org.

JOE BIDEN: AMERICAN PROMISE TOUR An evening of insight into the life and work of Joe Biden, the 47th vice president of the U.S., with moderator Amanda Lang. 7pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress, 512/472-5470. $50-325. www.americanpossibilities.org.

Saturday 9

NORTH SHOAL CREEK NEIGHBORHOOD PLAN OPEN HOUSE The community is invited to review and comment on the North Shoal Creek Neighborhood Plan draft. Sat., Dec. 9, 10am-noon Pillow Elementary School, 3025 Crosscreek Dr.. www.austintexas.gov.

FIX-IT CLINIC Bring anything from jewelry to small appliances to this hands-on clinic to learn how to fix your items. Sat., Dec. 9, noon-3pm Recycled Reads, 5335 Burnet Rd., 512/974-7400. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

DYANA LIMON-MERCADO FOR TCDP CHAIR CAMPAIGN KICKOFF Support and celebrate Dyana Limon-Mercado in her run for Travis County Dem Party Chair. 3-5pm. Tamale House East, 1707 E. Sixth, 512/495-9504. www.fb.com/DLMforTCDP.

Sunday 10

AUSTIN AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL WRITE-4-RIGHTS Join the party to send some holiday cheer to prisoners from around the world and their families. 5-8pm. Batch Craft Beer + Kolaches, 3220 Manor Rd., 512/350-3692. Free; donations accepted. www.batchatx.com.

Monday 11

SPEAK OUT AGAINST FETAL TISSUE BURIAL RULES Testify (or submit written comments) on proposed embryonic and fetal tissue burial and cremation rules. See Facebook for submission instructions. 9am-Noon. 4900 N. Lamar Blvd..

EVER AS EVER: AN EVENING OF GIVING AND GRATITUDE WITH FLOWER HILL The inaugural fundraiser to raise awareness about Flower Hill Urban Homestead Museum and connect with potential donors. Tix include food and drink. 6-9pm. Nightcap, 1401 W. Sixth, 512/628-0144. $10. info@flowerhillfoundation.org, www.flowerhillfoundation.org.

CANDIDATE FORUM: TX HOUSE 47 & LOCAL JUDGES Circle C Area Democrats host a candidate forum for the 2018 Dem Primary. 6-8pm. Trudy's Four Star, 13059 Four Star Blvd.. Free. www.circlecareademocrats.org.

Tuesday 12

BLACK LIVES MATTER GENERAL BODY MEETING Working committees for this meeting include education, criminal justice reform, health, economics, housing, transportation, and civics. 6-7:30pm. 1705 E. 11th. www.fb.com/BlackLivesMatterAustin.

DO GOOD/THEN PARTY: HOLIDAY EDITION Join Good Party ATX for an evening of volunteering at the local food back then head over to El Taquito to hang out and order a Mealshare branded item to provide a meal to youth in need. 6pm. Central Texas Food Bank, 6500 Metroplis Dr.. www.goodpartyatx.com.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Have a loved one in jail? TIFA can help by offering strength to families through support, education, and advocacy. Tue., Dec. 12, 7-8:30pm AGE of Central Texas, 3710 Cedar #2, 512/451-4611. Free. tifa@tifa.org, www.tifa.org.

Wednesday 13

FY 18 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP How to complete the FY 18 Final Report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival Program, Community Initiatives Program, and Culture Alive Program. Wed., Dec. 13, noon Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth. www.austintexas.gov.

Thursday 14

A CONVERSATION WITH THE PRESIDENT OF BAYLOR The Texas Tribune leads a conversation with Baylor President Linda Livingstone. Catch it live or via livestream. 7:30-9am. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth, 512/477-9496. Free. www.texastribune.org.

ONE TEXAS RESISTANCE HOLIDAY PARTY A holiday celebration to support the coalition of local orgs advocating for justice every day in Austin and beyond. 6-8pm. The North Door, 502 Brushy, 512/710-9765. www.fb.com/groups/onetexasresistance/about.

Ongoing

OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MARKETPLACE INSURANCE (OBAMACARE) Foundation Communities can help you navigate the ACA health insurance marketplace to find the plan that works best for you. Hours vary by day and location; see website for details. Through Dec. 15. Locations vary, see website. Free. www.foundcom.org/health-programs/health-insurance-enrollment.

BE A GIVER, RAISE A TITO’S Text “TITOSHOLIDAY” to 81181, select the charity of your choice – such as ASPCA and Operation Homefront, and Tito’s will donate $1 for every text received (up to $150,000). No vodka necessary. Now through Jan. 3 81181. www.titosvodka.com.

CITY OF AUSTIN ANNOUNCES NEW PUBLIC ART OPPORTUNITY FOR COLONY PARK DISTRICT PARK Professional visual artists are invited to apply to create a permanent public artwork for Colony Park. Deadline Jan. 4 www.austincreates.com.