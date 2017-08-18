A Guide to Confederate Monuments in Austin

Confederate Plaques & Monuments

Texas Confederate Women's and Men's Home Historical Markers (3710 Cedar St. and 1600 W. Sixth). To commemorate campgrounds built to house and care for the widows, wives, and veterans of the Confederacy.

Texas Chapter of Children of the Confederacy (State Capitol). To commemorate "the children of the Confederacy."

Terry's Texas Rangers, Hood's Texas Brigade, Confederate Soldiers Monument (Capitol). Three monuments to memorialize those fought for the Confederacy.

Confederates in Austin

Jefferson Davis. President of the Confederacy. Jeff Davis Avenue runs for 0.6 miles between Burnet Road and West Koenig.

Robert E. Lee. Confederate general during the Civil War. Robert E. Lee Road runs for 0.7 miles south from Barton Springs Road. Also commemorated with a statue on UT's campus. In May 2016, Robert E. Lee Elementary School, 3308 Hampton, was renamed for Russell Lee.

Sidney Lanier. Soldier for the Confederacy. Sidney Lanier High School is located at 1201 Payton Gin.

John H. Reagan. U.S. rep. from Texas who resigned from the House when Texas seceded, and joined Jefferson Davis' cabinet as Postmaster General. Denounced by Texans for encouraging cooperation with the Union after the Civil War (not that he himself denounced the Confederacy). John H. Reagan High School is located at 7104 Berkman. Also the namesake of a state office building (1400 Congress), and one of three enshrined with a statue on UT's campus. Reagan County, Texas, is one hour south of Odessa.

Albert Sidney Johnston. Confederate general killed at the Battle of Shiloh. Eastside Memorial High is located on the campus of the former Johnston High School, at 1012 Arthur Stiles. (Johnston itself closed in 2008.) Also has a statue on UT's campus, and a large monument and sculpture at the Texas State Cemetery.