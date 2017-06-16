Greg Abbott, Tree Killer

According to a June 12 report by the Texas Observer, Gov. Greg Abbott's proposal to block local governments from regulating the protection of trees on private land apparently derives from his own dispute with the city over a heritage tree at his West Austin home. Reporter Naveena Sadasivam said Abbott complained in a radio interview that the city prevented him from cutting down a pecan tree at his home and – when he destroyed it anyway – required him to plant replacements.

The full story is a bit more revealing. In 2011, Abbott was scrapping his home to build a bigger McMansion, and the city issued building permits with the stipulation that he protect two heritage pecan trees on the site from construction damage. When the governor returned later with a request to take down one of the trees, the city arborist discovered that the construction had irreparably damaged it – and required that new trees be planted in its place. Nevertheless, Abbott subsequently received city permission to take down the other pecan and two additional protected trees. Socialistic tyranny run amok, no doubt.