News

Greg Abbott, Tree Killer

That attack on the Heritage Tree ordinance? A personal vendetta.

By Michael King, Fri., June 16, 2017

Greg Abbott
Greg Abbott (by Jana Birchum)

According to a June 12 report by the Texas Observer, Gov. Greg Abbott's proposal to block local governments from regulating the protection of trees on private land apparently derives from his own dispute with the city over a heritage tree at his West Austin home. Reporter Naveena Sadasivam said Abbott complained in a radio interview that the city prevented him from cutting down a pecan tree at his home and – when he destroyed it anyway – required him to plant replacements.

The full story is a bit more revealing. In 2011, Abbott was scrapping his home to build a bigger McMansion, and the city issued building permits with the stipulation that he protect two heritage pecan trees on the site from construction damage. When the governor returned later with a request to take down one of the trees, the city arborist discovered that the construction had irreparably damaged it – and required that new trees be planted in its place. Nevertheless, Abbott subsequently received city permission to take down the other pecan and two additional protected trees. Socialistic tyranny run amok, no doubt.

READ MORE
More Greg Abbott
Quote of the Week: Greg Abbott
Quote of the Week: Greg Abbott
Texas’ governor is a spiteful little man

June 9, 2017

Quote of the Week
Quote of the Week
Yes, they really said that

Feb. 10, 2017

More by Michael King
Semi-Demi Youth Curfew for Now
Council on Curfew
City Council ends daytime curfew, temporarily extends nighttime

June 16, 2017

Point Austin: Justice Too Long Delayed
Point Austin: Justice Too Long Delayed
Fran and Dan Keller continue to wait in vain for their exoneration

June 16, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Greg Abbott, 85th Lege

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Night Drive Album Release
Cheer Up Charlies
Scheherazade
at The Vortex
Fast Times at Ridgemont High at Stateside at the Paramount
MUSIC | FILM | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP