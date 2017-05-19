12th and Chicon Mural to Be Repainted

An Eastside mural was painted over Friday, May 12, kicking up another round of gentrification debates. The mural, painted by now-local artist Chris Rogers in 2014, adorned the Chicon side of the shuttered Romani Art Gallery and depicted multiple black musicians including Michael Jackson, Tupac, and Prince. Earlier this year, landmark Cesar Chavez art gallery and clothing store Las Cruxes announced it was closing its original location and reopening in the Romani space. Veronica Ortuño, who owns Las Cruxes, chose to repaint the mural. Shortly after painters arrived Friday, however, Defend Our Hoodz, a community group organizing against East Austin gentrification, wrote on Facebook: "The full transformation of 12th and Chicon from what was formerly the heart of Austin's Black Community to another gentrified, hipster corner is nearly complete. Gentri­fiers have literally been whitewashing murals this past week," a reference to the Mama Sana mural of a black pregnant woman that was painted over earlier last week less than a block away. Ortuño – who's lived in Aus­tin for 14 years – announced in a Facebook post on Saturday that another mural will be painted. "We are taking into consideration and listening to all concerned parties," Ortuño wrote. "As persons of color ourselves, we do not take this issue lightly."

*This story has been amended since original publication to reflect that East 12th Street Merchant's Association was not involved in any way with Ortuño’s decision to paint or repaint the mural. As Ortuño explains in an open letter, East 12th Street Merchant's Association in fact advised Ortuño to consult with the community regarding the mural before moving forward with any art projects. The full text of Ortuño’s letter is reprinted below.