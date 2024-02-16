Review: Transit Method, Othervoid
Prog-rocking metalheads streamline their sound on third LP
By Michael Toland, Fri., Feb. 16, 2024
Like everyone else, Transit Method spent most of the pandemic in hibernation to emerge stronger and more focused. With the LoCoco brothers (singer/guitarist Matt and drummer Mike) now joined by bassist Charlie Anderson (Panopticon) and guitarist Bryan Rolli (various publications, including the Chron), the prog-rocking metalheads streamline their sound on third LP Othervoid. Shouted vocal harmonies support anthemic arrangements, chunky riffs explode into soaring solos, and melodies threaten to erupt into lighter-waving sing-alongs at any minute. “Psychometry” (the obvious single) and “Into Your Mind” get fists pumping; “The Outside” and the epic “Frostbite” (which nods to the 2021 Austin snowpocalypse) drop jaws behind rousing choruses. Having developed a sound that could score them opening slots for both Def Leppard and Voivod, Transit Method blasts out the kind of record that might’ve dominated rock radio back before it quit caring about anything past 1995.