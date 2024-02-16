Music

Review: Transit Method, Othervoid

Prog-rocking metalheads streamline their sound on third LP

By Michael Toland, Fri., Feb. 16, 2024


Like everyone else, Transit Method spent most of the pandemic in hibernation to emerge stronger and more focused. With the LoCoco brothers (singer/guitarist Matt and drummer Mike) now joined by bassist Charlie Anderson (Panopticon) and guitarist Bryan Rolli (various publications, including the Chron), the prog-rocking metalheads streamline their sound on third LP Othervoid. Shouted vocal harmonies support anthemic arrangements, chunky riffs explode into soaring solos, and melodies threaten to erupt into lighter-waving sing-alongs at any minute. “Psychometry” (the obvious single) and “Into Your Mind” get fists pumping; “The Outside” and the epic “Frostbite” (which nods to the 2021 Austin snowpocalypse) drop jaws behind rousing choruses. Having developed a sound that could score them opening slots for both Def Leppard and Voivod, Transit Method blasts out the kind of record that might’ve dominated rock radio back before it quit caring about anything past 1995.

Transit Method

Othervoid (Brutal Panda)

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Transit Method
Summer Jams Clearance Sale
Transit Method
We Won't Get Out of Here Alive (Record Review)

Michael Toland, Aug. 11, 2017

More by Michael Toland
Crypta, Cherubs, and More Crucial Concerts for the Week
Crypta, Cherubs, and More Crucial Concerts for the Week
Must-see shows for the weekend and beyond

Feb. 16, 2024

Lydia Loveless, Helado Negro, and More Crucial Concerts
Lydia Loveless, Helado Negro, and More Crucial Concerts
Essential Austin gigs in the coming week

Feb. 9, 2024

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Transit Method

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Montopolis performs Enchanted Rock
at Bullock Texas State History Museum
Cherubs, the Grasshopper Lies Heavy, Suckling at Hotel Vegas
Croy & the Boys, Ellis Bullard (album release), Nick Garza's Get Along at The White Horse
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
Last Week in Live Music: The Bluebonnets, Robin Pecknold, Emily Wolfe, Moving Panoramas, Snõõper, Tear Dungeon, and More
Copyright © 1981-2024 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  