Photo by @vijatm / Courtesy of Sony Music

Miley Cyrus

Government name: Miley Ray Cyrus (née Destiny Hope Cyrus)

Nickname: Smiley Miley

Hometown: Franklin, Tenn.

Active since: 2006

Genre: High octane pop

Number of studio albums: 7

Number of Grammys: None, nominated for one

Latest release: Version of Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" featuring Elton John and Yo-Yo Ma

Influences: Blondie, Kathleen Hanna, Etta James, Pharrell Williams

Notable collaborators: Stevie Nicks, Billy Idol, Dua Lipa, Joan Jett

Breakout moment: 2010's Breakout, to be very on the nose, her separation from the hugely popular character Hannah Montana

Songs she should play: "Party in the USA," "The Climb," "Midnight Sky," "Wrecking Ball"

Songs she shouldn't play: Any of the songs where she tries to rap

Brave experiments: A brief foray into construction – including tonguing a sledgehammer – for the "Wrecking Ball" music video

Best lines: "I'm like a puzzle, but all of my pieces are jagged"

Notable achievement: Skirting the child star black hole and going on to have a highly successful career far outside of the Disney Channel

Last local show: The Frank Erwin Center on January 24, 2008, though she appeared unannounced at Fader Fort during South by Southwest 2015 and performed three songs alongside Mike Will Made-It and Rae Sremmurd, announcing: "We're high as fuck up here"