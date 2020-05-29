Music

Summer Fun Playlist: “Summa, Summa, Summertime!” Hip-Hop & Soul

By Kahron Spearman, Fri., May 29, 2020

Ayuma, Kanin: Wind down hot nights with the breezy, bouncy "Quartz Street" off ATX producer Blaigne Ayuma's debut full-length.

Tone Royal, Grain of Salt: When Ray Villarreal isn't announcing Spurs games, the Austin wordsmith swelters golden era/Native Tongues vibes on "Turned Up."

DRO, If: Apt for moonlight listens, the San Antonio-born singer/rapper/producer offers up a sobering collection built on substance use/mental health themes.

LNS Crew, LNS Crew, Vol. 3: Brothers Kydd Jones and Tank Washington, plus Denver-based Cory Kendrix, teamed up for a blistering-hot, trapped-out tome – the crew's first since 2015.

Chief Cleopatra: Self-titled debut by Corsicana native Lesa Jessie rocks aware lyrics and sharp axe jangles from guitarist Leonard Martinez.

Clova: On "Outlaw," the eponymous album's brightest track, Austin's Rap Game Yoda says he's "'bout to take this Austin culture across the whole globe."

Angélica Rahe, Reina: Former music director for neo-soul sensation Kali Uchis, the soulful singer/songwriter draws from her Spanish heritage on the sun-drenched title track.

Plato III, 9 Love Songs: Dreamy album's best track borrows from the late Daniel Johnston's "Held the Hand," putting an 808s and Heartbreak-era Kanye spin on love in limbo.

The Teeta/Netherfriends, The Quarantine: Next Big Thing wastes not on nine sun-surfing tracks that clock in at just 16 minutes.

Miggy Milla, Remains of U: Manila-born Berklee College of Music alumnus' breezy extended play evokes lonely, post-breakup walks in the sand.



