Music

Twain

Adventure (Keeled Scales)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., Dec. 13, 2019

Texas Platters

Newly settled into Austin from Virginia, Twain's Mat Davidson offers up his second release for local imprint Keeled Scales. Adventure unfolds progressively more mellow than 2017's notable Rare Feeling, signaled by the unfolding piano of opener "Inner Beauty." Twain travels in his own time, winding through smart and earnest explorations both universally grand and intimately personal. His swirling, fluctuating vocal and high keen on "Working" and "Searching" calls toward the lo-fi indie folk of Tom Brosseau and Phil Elverum, while the genderfluid "Royal Road" swings lower in the singer's off-kilter croon. The sparseness overwhelms at times, but the gorgeous strum and trill of "In the High of the Morning" and dark, haunting float of "Lost Atlantic Dreams" flash the provocative beauty of Twain's songwriting.

***


A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Twain
Essential Indie Acts at SXSW Music
Essential Indie Acts at SXSW Music
Sneaks, Speedy Ortiz, and six other indie sets you won't want to miss

Libby Webster, March 16, 2018

More Music Reviews
Books, Box Sets & Reviews
Molly Burch
The Molly Burch Christmas Album (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, Dec. 6, 2019

Books, Box Sets & Reviews
Broadcasts Vol. 27
Broadcasts Vol. 27 (Record Review)

Raoul Hernandez, Dec. 6, 2019

More by Doug Freeman
The Resurrection of Kinky Friedman
The Resurrection of Kinky Friedman
From Houston to Echo Hill, the self-proclaimed Texas Jewboy sings a new tune

Dec. 13, 2019

The Messenger: The Songwriting Legacy of Ray Wylie Hubbard
The Messenger: The Songwriting Legacy of Ray Wylie Hubbard

Dec. 6, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Twain

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Harry Edohoukwa (album release)
at Cloud Tree
Jesse Johnson presents 35 Years of Purple Rain & "Jungle Love" w/ Peterson Brothers, DJ Mahealani at Antone's Nightclub
KUTX presents A Giant Dog, Smiile, Yukon Gold, Dark Cutter at Barracuda
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  