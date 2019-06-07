Music

Reliving Roky Erickson: July 15, 1947-May 31, 2019

Creature With the Atom Brain

By Kevin Curtin, Fri., June 7, 2019


Roky Erickson, 2008 (Photo by Todd V. Wolfson)

Austin suddenly feels incomplete without Roky Erickson.

Born in Dallas, he rooted in the Texas state capital beginning in 1965, when the teenager born Roger Kynard Erickson howled "You're Gonna Miss Me" on a 45 rpm single from his garage band the Spades. Last Friday, more than half a century later, he died here in his longtime hometown at the age of 71. The cause of death remains unknown – appropriate for an artist often shrouded in mystery.

Erickson touched off psychedelic rock with the original incarnation of the 13th Floor Elevators (1965-1969), who established a local foothold playing gigs that ranged from UT's West Campus to Congress Avenue, then later founded horror rock with 1975's "Red Temple Prayer (Two Headed Dog)." Few music visionaries cross over the cliffs of sanity and come back in one piece. Neither Pink Floyd leader Syd Barrett, nor Moby Grape co-founder Skip Spence maintained a productive artistic life after their mental breakdowns. Erickson did, and Austin never stopped rooting for him.

Where his LSD use informed the holy blotter of a genre still being born via initial 'Vators LPs The Psychedelic Sounds of the 13th Floor Elevators (1966) and Easter Everywhere (1967), possession of marijuana resulted in the first of multiple forced institutionalizations beginning in 1969 – most infamously several years locked up at the Rusk State Hospital, where doctors administered shock therapy on Erickson, then in his mid-20s. Destabilized afterward, he shifted into graveyard rock, as documented on peerless 1981 collection The Evil One. By the end of the decade, he'd become reclusive and "kept a cacophony of electronic media blaring simultaneously to drown out the voices in his head," wrote friend and Chronicle scribe Margaret Moser.

What was that period like for him? I asked Erickson over a birthday cake I brought him in July 2017.

"It wasn't really a time. It was more of a change of concepts," he explained in his ever-cheery Texas drawl.

During his hardest years, Austin never gave up on Roky, a mash-up of his first two names pronounced "Rocky." Elevators superfan Bill Bentley raised money for him by assembling 1990's mother of all tribute albums, Where the Pyramid Meets the Eye, while former Texas Music Office Director Casey Monahan salvaged Erickson's wreckage of contracts and business affairs with help from Craig Stewart and King Coffey, and the latter's Trance Syndicate label.

His family didn't give up either. 2005 documentary You're Gonna Miss Me chronicles the Ericksons' efforts to bring Roky out of poverty, mismanaged care, and awful mental and physical health. The film navigated complicated dynamics, with legal guardianship of the singer eventually granted to younger brother and tubaist Sumner Erickson, away from his mother, Evelyn Erickson.

"It's just a real strange movie," Roky said of the film. "But I enjoyed it."

Certainly, Evelyn passed down the genetics of her firstborn's voice, capable of monster yawps and tender singing, both pitch-perfect. His mother's stunningly operatic voice can be heard belting "Cantique de Noël" and "Silent Night" on a rare single released by Austin's ACR Kno Bel label.

“My mom always encouraged everybody to sing,” Erickson related in what turned out to be his last published interview.

"My mom always encouraged everybody to sing," Erickson related in what turned out to be his last published interview. "She'd say, 'If you're not going to do anything constructive around the house, the least you could do is sing! Sing a happy song.'"

Refocused by family and friends after a decade of delicate, sometimes shambolic performances, an initially clean-shaven Roky Erickson returned to the public eye for good in 2005. The comeback story played out for the next 14 years. His most productive era, he finally appeared in front of big crowds locally, nationally, and internationally, in collaboration with the Explosives, the Hounds of Baskerville – led by his son, Jegar Erickson – the Black Angels, and Okkervil River, with whom he recorded 2010 LP True Love Cast Out All Evil.

Last fall, Jegar told the Chronicle that the Hounds were prepping to back his father on a new studio album.

During his third act, Erickson still emanated eerie echoes of Buddy Holly and Janis Joplin. Onstage, he remained eternally potent, playing guitar and closing his eyes when he sang. Sometimes he'd miss a lyric, but he'd always recover on the next line – same as he had in life.

In Austin, the man who sang "I Walked With a Zombie" walked among us. Run into him at a Southside H-E-B, which he called "Heebie-Jeebies," and he'd look at you with bright blue eyes and say, "Oh hello," in his short, polite way of speaking that belied a subterranean wit. Amid a lifetime of chatter about his mind, when you finally came in contact with the man, it was obvious he was actually all heart.

"In my life, I live by the adage, 'The choice is up to you,'" he explained when I asked about his performing into his 70s. "That's a good thing, because you want that to be the case. I think [continuing to play music] is up to me."

Mourn Roky Erickson, but allow this comfort: For an artist who sang of demons, ghosts, and vampires, you must suspect that his soul lives on.

On the Cover of The Austin Chronicle


Illustration by Jim Franklin


Photo by Will van Overbeek


Photo by Todd V. Wolfson


Photo by Todd V. Wolfson


Photo by Gary Miller


Photo by Todd V. Wolfson

A deep dive into the Chronicle’s extensive Roky Erickson archives can be found at austinchronicle.com/roky.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Roky Erickson
Playback: Roky Erickson at 70
Playback: Roky Erickson at 70
Austin's native psych and horror rock pioneer Roky Erickson reaches 70 and throws himself a birthday concert to mark the milestone

Kevin Curtin, July 14, 2017

Margaret Moser Tribute: Roky Erickson
Roky Erickson
On Margaret’s personal and passionate way of writing about music

Bill Bentley, June 30, 2017

More by Kevin Curtin
Utopia Fest Announces 2019 Music Roster
Utopia Fest Announces 2019 Music Roster
Mikaela Davis, Brownout, and Toubab Krewe highlight lineup

May 21, 2019

No More
No More "Sad Boy Americana," Otis Wilkins Evolves on "Joni Mitchell Was Punk"
Singer-songwriter sound ditched for grooves on new single

May 20, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Roky Erickson, 13th Floor Elevators, Pink Floyd, Syd Barrett, Moby Grape, Skip Spence, Bill Bentley, Where the Pyramid Meets the Eye, Casey Monahan, Craig Stewart, King Coffey, Trance Syndicate, Evelyn Erickson, Sumner Erickson, Explosives, Hounds of Baskerville, Jegar Erickson, Black Angels, Okkervil River, You're Gonna Miss Me

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Dessa, Monakr
at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
Metalachi, Tequila Rock Revolution at Antone's Nightclub
Paul Wall, Blujay512, Alley D, & more at Come & Take It Live
MORE MUSIC EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  