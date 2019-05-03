Bayonne
Drastic Measures (Mom + Pop)
Reviewed by Elise Barbin, Fri., May 3, 2019
Under the alias Bayonne, local cottage industry Roger Sellers delivers baroque for the poptimist age. Second LP Drastic Measures constructs a fluid stream of layers propped up by visceral texture – like sunlight flickering off water. Shimmering melodies, lilting vibrato, and an airy tenor define the soundscape's atmospheric quality, while consistent, driving percussion keeps songs from straying too delicate. Segueing into the bright instrumental ambience of "Enders," the skipping "Gift" provides an organic moment mid-album to cleanse the palate for continued synth. Slower tempo loops evoke ex-Vampire Weekend producer turned solo performer Rostam, known for clean production and sample-heavy intricacies. A few latter-half tracks become saccharine, at times bordering on the generic, but reverb-imbued closer "Bothering" redeems the album with simplicity and ends Drastic Measures on a retrospective, reaching note.