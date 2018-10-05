The Relatives

Founded by Rev. Gean West as the Seventies dawned, this fiery, Dallas-bred gospel combo deftly combined proto-funk and psychedelia on signature single "Don't Let Me Fail." Rediscovered by crate diggers years later, they reunited in 2009 without missing a musical step. West passed away during the recording of 2016's, but his son Cedric B. West continues the family business with soul-affirming energy. –

The Texas Gentlemen

Leading the recent insurgency of Lone Star country funk, the studio conglomerates of the Texas Gentlemen have slapped their slinky grooves behind everyone from Leon Bridges to Paul Cauthen. The North Texas outfit offered up their own platter with last year's debut long-player, an underrated jam on the new Texas sound. –

Flor de Toloache

The future of mariachi is two X chromosomes, as proved by this all-female ensemble from NYC. Fusing traditional mariachi with stunning vocal harmonies and an eclectic stylistic mix from jazz to punk and rock & roll, they intersperse genre classics with covers of Nirvana and Bob Dylan. These chicas have the chops and charm to win over any crowd. –

Elle King

Since brashly bursting on the scene with her 2012 debut EP, Elle King has polished her fierce sound into crossover pop without sacrificing her uncompromising attitude and style. Sophomore LP,unloads this fall as follow-up to breakout, the new tunes showcasing a powerful, soul-shaking turn in her post-divorce defiance. –

Lisa Loeb

When this Dallas native's 1994 debut single, "Stay (I Missed You)" from thesoundtrack, hit No. 1, Lisa Loeb ushered in a crush of Nineties female folk singers – Jewel, Joan Osborne, Natalie Imbruglia. Now she's become your kid's fave folkie, last year'searning a Grammy. –

Sharon Van Etten

Maintaining a relatively low musical profile since 2014's stunning fourth LP, Sharon Van Etten returned to school to train in mental health counseling. The studies aren't far from her music, emotionally wrought examinations broiling behind her steady, crescendoing vocals – powerful and vulnerable in the same breath. An imminent new LP promises to trade guitar for darker, synth- and beat-inspired tunes. –

Sylvan Esso

Sunday Local Limits

North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso have become ACL fan favorites. They're drawn in by Amelia Meath's idiosyncratic vox and quirky dance moves, but they stay for Nick Sanborn's high-octane beats. Go ahead, dance. –

Sailor Poon

(11:30am, Barton Springs stage; weekend one only) Charismatic garage punk man-eaters whose topical material ranges from profane ("Butt Gush") to profound ("White Male Meltdown").

School of Rock

(12:30pm, Austin Kiddie Limits stage) Showcasing the next crop of Austin musicians – before they become jaded and delusional.

Shakey Graves

(7pm, Barton Springs stage) Alejandro Rose-Garcia broke his own mold with new LP Can't Wake Up, spreading his increasingly complex characters over a panoramic indie rock sound. – Kevin Curtin