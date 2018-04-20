Darlingside
Extralife (More Doug)
Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., April 20, 2018
Opening with wistful a capella imagery of mushroom clouds and a superconductor, the first track of Darlingside's third full-length is a lovely sunrise eulogy to modern uncertainty. The Boston foursome's anxiously blissful take on apocalyptic concerns bends toward chamber pop after past Americana leanings, the 12 tracks grounded in plucky instrumentation and energetic harmony. Antsy "Futures" weaves sci-fi under the chorus of "It's not ever too late," a guiding light through endearing dystopia. Subsequent folk-pop on "Hold Your Head Up High" confirms the uplift, adding to a beautiful clash of hope and cataclysm. (Sat. 21, 3:20pm, Bluebonnet Stage)