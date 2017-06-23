Kay Odyssey's sophomore album song titles speak of mountains, gardens, isles. That geography chronicles a hazy navigation through love and artistry toward a miragelike destination of liberated creative empowerment. The Austin psych-rock quartet, comprised of members from ¿Qué Pasa?, Dikes of Holland, and No Mas Bodas, arrives well-seasoned in that pursuit, tracked on What's a Woman to Do through a matured feminine lens. Guitarist Liz Burrito's lush, shimmery licks ring out over the landscape of Kristina Boswell's velvety vocals, evoking the dark sonant power of PJ Harvey and Stevie Nicks. "Inside I'm stretched across the sky/ The stars in my eyes/ The mountains in my step/ The ocean in my sex" sings Boswell on dissonant slowdown "Mountains in My Step," spatially describing the choppy waters of relationship uncertainties. The sinister "Our Isle" further explores tumultuous ties, and lighthearted "Just Your Art" pokes holes in the pretension of artist identities with the group's musical manifesto of ease and independence. Their wailing, reverb-laced guitar conclusions cement Kay Odyssey's place in the Austin psych tradition.