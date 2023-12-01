Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 30

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET It began in NYC and it continues here, there, and everywhere festive. Bring your partyingest buds and babes to this long-running Christmas-themed cocktail pop-up with wall-to-wall decor, multiple bars, and plenty of spirits – right in the tinsely heart of Downtown Austin. Best bet for whiskey lovers at the nightly yuletide hullaballoo: the Snowball Old Fashioned. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. miracleon5thst.com

RUDOLPH'S ROAD HOUSE Step into yuletide yee-haw at Rudolph's Road House, "where Santa's little helpers find their after-hours cheer!" This interactive holiday popup takes over Lefty's Brick Bar and the adjoining Gin Bar with a tinsel-tastic time, featuring festive cocktails, over-the-top decorations, and a merry mayhem of themed events all month long. Through Dec. 31 Lefty's Brick Bar, 1813 E. 6th, 737/242-7550. leftysbrickbar.com

Friday 1

12 DAYS OF FREE LUNCH Free Lunch ATX, a local organization dedicated to providing meal support to Austin’s Camp Esperanza homeless community, is hosting 12 Days of Free Lunch, a citywide fundraising initiative, hoping to raise $12,000 by partnering with more than a dozen local culinary hotspots – including Joanne's Fine Foods (Fri., Dec. 1), Burn Slow (Sat., Dec. 2), Bufalina (Sun., Dec. 3), Black Star Coop (Mon., Dec. 4), Allday Pizza (Tue., Dec. 5), LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue (Wed., Dec. 6), Tweedy’s (Thu., Dec. 7), Sugar Mama’s (Fri., Dec. 8), Lolo's (Sat., Dec. 9), Rockstar Bagels (Sun., Dec. 10), Justine’s (Mon., Dec. 11), Lou's Barton Springs (Tue., Dec. 12), and more – to help combat food insecurity in Austin. freelunchatx.com

Saturday 2

THE DRISKILL'S HOLIDAY AFTERNOON TEA Served on the grand mezzanine ballroom foyer of the Driskill Hotel, this live tableau of sublime imbibing is available for two afternoons only. Enjoy the best of the Driskill's afternoon tea experience – now with a selection of special holiday fare and fine teas, set to the tunes of a live pianist. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 2-3, 3-5pm The Driskill Hotel, 604 Brazos, 512/439-1234. $85-145. driskillhotel.com

Sunday 3

Monday 4

Tuesday 5

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of nonalcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com