Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Wednesday 22

CENTRAL MARKET: THANKSGIVING? OF COURSE! C'mon, now, do we have to remind you that this is the most awesome grocery store in town? So, yes, H-E-B's fancier sibling has a plethora of chef-made holiday meals for Thanksgiving – along with savory sides, tasty casseroles, pies, tamales, and much more. Central Market.

DINER BAR: THANKSGIVING WITH MASHAMA BAILEY Our choice for holiday dining Downtown? This fine restaurant in the Thompson Hotel is hosting Thanksgiving with a four-course prix fixe menu served family-style by James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey. You want to feast on Thanksgiving classics with Southern twists? The way chef Bailey cooks them, you certainly do. Thu., Nov. 23, 1-6pm Thompson Austin, 506 San Jacinto, 737/787-1234. $85. thedinerbar-austin.com

EASY TIGER: THANKSGIVING SIDES & DESSERTS This year, the Tiger's "head dough-puncher" David Norman and team are taking on sides and desserts, offering stuffing kits, pumpkin and pecan pies, grazing boards, and pull-apart rolls – available in advance only! Order in advance, through Nov. 22 Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35 #1100, 512/494-4151. easytigerusa.com

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Celebrate the season at a Christmas-themed cocktail bar pop-up with wall-to-wall decor, multiple bars, and plenty of spirits – right in the tinsely heart of Downtown Austin. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. miracleon5thst.com

THANKSGIVING AT NIDO Nido, the excellent rooftop restaurant in The Loren at Lady Bird Lake, offers a family-style Thanksgiving meal that includes chestnut soup, Brussels sprouts, roasted turkey, Parker House rolls, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, – and pumpkin panna cotta to finish. Thu., Nov. 23, noon-7pm Nido at the Loren, 1211 W. Riverside, 512/580-1182. $89. thelorenhotels.com/cuisine/restaurant

Thursday 23

THANKSGIVING AT LUMINAIRE Luminaire, the acclaimed restaurant at Hyatt Centric Austin, will offer a three-course Thanksgiving meal: chicory salad, an heirloom turkey plate (with smoked parsnips and a chayote squash casserole), and a "tres leches" olive oil cake with Texas pecan gelato. Thu.-Sat., Nov. 23-25 Luminaire, 721 Congress Ave., 737/257-3211. $55. luminairerestaurant.com

Friday 24

Saturday 25

Sunday 26

Monday 27

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com