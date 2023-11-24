Food

Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Dinner parties, farmer's markets, beer, wine, and more for the week of November 22, 2023

Central Market: Thanksgiving? Of course!

Wednesday 22

CENTRAL MARKET: THANKSGIVING? OF COURSE! C'mon, now, do we have to remind you that this is the most awesome grocery store in town? So, yes, H-E-B's fancier sibling has a plethora of chef-made holiday meals for Thanksgiving – along with savory sides, tasty casseroles, pies, tamales, and much more. Central Market.

DINER BAR: THANKSGIVING WITH MASHAMA BAILEY Our choice for holiday dining Downtown? This fine restaurant in the Thompson Hotel is hosting Thanksgiving with a four-course prix fixe menu served family-style by James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey. You want to feast on Thanksgiving classics with Southern twists? The way chef Bailey cooks them, you certainly do. Thu., Nov. 23, 1-6pm Thompson Austin, 506 San Jacinto, 737/787-1234. $85. thedinerbar-austin.com

EASY TIGER: THANKSGIVING SIDES & DESSERTS This year, the Tiger's "head dough-puncher" David Norman and team are taking on sides and desserts, offering stuffing kits, pumpkin and pecan pies, grazing boards, and pull-apart rolls – available in advance only! Order in advance, through Nov. 22 Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35 #1100, 512/494-4151. easytigerusa.com

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Celebrate the season at a Christmas-themed cocktail bar pop-up with wall-to-wall decor, multiple bars, and plenty of spirits – right in the tinsely heart of Downtown Austin. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. miracleon5thst.com

THANKSGIVING AT NIDO Nido, the excellent rooftop restaurant in The Loren at Lady Bird Lake, offers a family-style Thanksgiving meal that includes chestnut soup, Brussels sprouts, roasted turkey, Parker House rolls, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, – and pumpkin panna cotta to finish. Thu., Nov. 23, noon-7pm Nido at the Loren, 1211 W. Riverside, 512/580-1182. $89. thelorenhotels.com/cuisine/restaurant

Thursday 23

CENTRAL MARKET: THANKSGIVING? OF COURSE! C'mon, now, do we have to remind you that this is the most awesome grocery store in town? So, yes, H-E-B's fancier sibling has a plethora of chef-made holiday meals for Thanksgiving – along with savory sides, tasty casseroles, pies, tamales, and much more. Central Market.

DINER BAR: THANKSGIVING WITH MASHAMA BAILEY Our choice for holiday dining Downtown? This fine restaurant in the Thompson Hotel is hosting Thanksgiving with a four-course prix fixe menu served family-style by James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey. You want to feast on Thanksgiving classics with Southern twists? The way chef Bailey cooks them, you certainly do. Thu., Nov. 23, 1-6pm Thompson Austin, 506 San Jacinto, 737/787-1234. $85. thedinerbar-austin.com

EASY TIGER: THANKSGIVING SIDES & DESSERTS This year, the Tiger's "head dough-puncher" David Norman and team are taking on sides and desserts, offering stuffing kits, pumpkin and pecan pies, grazing boards, and pull-apart rolls – available in advance only! Order in advance, through Nov. 22 Easy Tiger, The Linc, 6406 N. I-35 #1100, 512/494-4151. easytigerusa.com

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Celebrate the season at a Christmas-themed cocktail bar pop-up with wall-to-wall decor, multiple bars, and plenty of spirits – right in the tinsely heart of Downtown Austin. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. miracleon5thst.com

THANKSGIVING AT LUMINAIRE Luminaire, the acclaimed restaurant at Hyatt Centric Austin, will offer a three-course Thanksgiving meal: chicory salad, an heirloom turkey plate (with smoked parsnips and a chayote squash casserole), and a "tres leches" olive oil cake with Texas pecan gelato. Thu.-Sat., Nov. 23-25 Luminaire, 721 Congress Ave., 737/257-3211. $55. luminairerestaurant.com

THANKSGIVING AT NIDO Nido, the excellent rooftop restaurant in The Loren at Lady Bird Lake, offers a family-style Thanksgiving meal that includes chestnut soup, Brussels sprouts, roasted turkey, Parker House rolls, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, – and pumpkin panna cotta to finish. Thu., Nov. 23, noon-7pm Nido at the Loren, 1211 W. Riverside, 512/580-1182. $89. thelorenhotels.com/cuisine/restaurant

Friday 24

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Celebrate the season at a Christmas-themed cocktail bar pop-up with wall-to-wall decor, multiple bars, and plenty of spirits – right in the tinsely heart of Downtown Austin. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. miracleon5thst.com

Saturday 25

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Celebrate the season at a Christmas-themed cocktail bar pop-up with wall-to-wall decor, multiple bars, and plenty of spirits – right in the tinsely heart of Downtown Austin. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. miracleon5thst.com

Sunday 26

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Celebrate the season at a Christmas-themed cocktail bar pop-up with wall-to-wall decor, multiple bars, and plenty of spirits – right in the tinsely heart of Downtown Austin. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. miracleon5thst.com

Monday 27

MIRACLE ON FIFTH STREET Celebrate the season at a Christmas-themed cocktail bar pop-up with wall-to-wall decor, multiple bars, and plenty of spirits – right in the tinsely heart of Downtown Austin. Through Dec. 27 The Eleanor, 307-A W. Fifth. miracleon5thst.com

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

BEE CAVE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. beecavefarmersmarket.com

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Branch Park Pavilion, 2006 Philomena. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
Alex Maas, Mello Meddo, Up Around the Sun, Little Mazarn
The 13th Floor
Little Fugitive
at AFS Cinema
Pussy Riot, Pinkshift
at Emo's
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
PHOTO GALLERIES
A Look Inside UT's New Esports Arena
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  