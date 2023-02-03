Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Friday 3

ABA: VALENTINE'S TO-GO Of course you can also dine in at this epicenter of Mediterranean culinary brilliance and they'll treat you right and feed you even better. But if you're the romantic sort who'd prefer to take the tastiest noms back to your own, um, cozy lovenest? Then you'll especially like Aba's portable Valentine's Dinner for Two (lobster bisque, smoky garlic hummus, ahi tuna, brussels sprouts, beef tenderloin, double chocolate cake, and a bottle of Giuliana Prosecco) or their Galentine's version of that deliciousness. Note: These meals are available for pick-up February 11-14, noon-6pm. All orders must be placed by 3pm the day before your desired pick-up date. Aba, 1011 S. Congress, Bldg. 2 #180, 737/273-0199. $52.95-128.95. abarestaurants.com/austin

BAR PEACHED Bar Peached is offering a three-course menu – flounder aguachili, Sichuan curry fried chicken, bone-in Duroc pork chop, Thai eggplant red curry, and more are among your choices (with optional wine pairings as an add-on) – and they've also conjured cocktail specials for the evening, including a Negroni Sbagliato or a Spanish Coffee. Bonus: If the weather's nice, you could dine with your date on the patio below the giant, historic oak tree and twinkling lights. Tue., Feb. 14 Bar Peached, 1315 W. Sixth, 512/992-0666. $55. 512/ 992-0666

CANJE Is there anything more romantic than the Caribbean? That's a rhetorical question, perhaps, but you can happily grok the answer at Tavel Bristol-Joseph's award-winning restaurant, where a six-course shared menu of island-inflected flavors includes a take-home dessert. Serving suggestion: Maybe duck into the kissing booth while you're there, you lovesick loons, and make with a little PDA? Tue., Feb. 14 Canje, 1914 E. Sixth Ste. C, 512/706-9119. $125 (drink pairings extra). canjeatx.com

EMMER & RYE Cozy up at Emmer & Rye for a special evening that features a six-course menu of locally sourced deliciousness. Let the talented E&R sommeliers provide a curated wine pairing, or peruse the a la carte cocktail offerings, and – bonus! – continue your romantic experience at home with a takeaway gift from the restaurant's pastry team. Tue., Feb. 14 Emmer & Rye, 51 Rainey #110, 512/366-5530. $150 (wine pairings extra). emmerandrye.com

HESTIA Enjoy a multicourse meal with your sweetheart in the acclaimed live-fire epicenter of Austin, sure to impress your senses and satisfy your appetite – with, they tell us, "special supplements" available to create a truly special night. (No, that doesn't mean weed, fool.) Tue., Feb. 14 Hestia, 607 W. Third, 512/333-0737. $195 (wine pairings extra). hestiaaustin.com

J PRIME STEAKHOUSE This posh palace of high-end beefery Downtown – among the newer destinations for elegant dining – is offering a five-course prix fixe menu for Valentine's Day, with the likes of filet mignon, char-grilled sea scallops, lobster bisque, truffle mac-and-cheese, and more among its elevated delights, sure to satisfy and impress anyone who loves both food and you. Tue., Feb. 14 J Prime Steakhouse, 301 Brazos #150, 737/309-3301. $129. jprimesteakhouse.com

KALIMOTXO This beautiful bastion of Spanish cuisine is offering a lovers' four-course meal, along with cocktails, bubbles, and porrons. (There'll be a limited a la carte menu, too, with a few special dishes for this night only.) The team promises a few "fun surprises," too, but nobody expects the – well, let's not give it away, hmmm? Recommended! Tue., Feb 14 Kalimotxo, 607 W. Third #105, 512/333-0737. $65. kalimotxoatx.com

L'OCA D'ORO: LOVE VS. HATE L'Oca d’Oro’s sixth annual Love v. Hate Valentine’s Dinner is back with a music-inspired menu that celebrates indie vs. corporate pop/rock of the 70s. The whimsical, Italian-ish menu will be based on the lyrics and vibes of Abba and Big Star, with each couple getting a multicourse meal of shareable dishes. Note 1: 70s attire is especially welcomed. Note 2: Oh, this will be hella fun! Tue., Feb. 14 L'Oca d'Oro, 1900 Simond, 737/212-1876. $100 (beverage pairings extra). locadoroaustin.com

LA CONDESA: GALENTINE’S DAY DRAG BRUNCH Girls, girls, girl! Head to La Condesa on this day for a Galentine's brunch with a side of drag, drinks by the pitcher, all your brekkie faves, and specialty cocktails. Sun., Feb. 12, 11am-2pm La Condesa, 400-A W. Second, 512/499-0300. lacondesa.com/austin

LAUREL AT HOTEL VIATA This modern Italian restaurant on the edge of the Hill Country (for more romance, that's right) is offering two Valentine's specials Feb.10-14. The "Surf & Turf" features LHA beef tenderloin and lobster Oscar, accompanied by cauliflower with goat cheese puree, baby carrots, roasted seasonal mushrooms, asparagus, and port veal jus ($70); and a lemon-and-strawberry shortcake (with vanilla ganache, raspberry glaze, sweet cream, macarons, and raspberries) called "French Kiss" for dessert ($15). Hotel Viata, 320 Capital of TX Hwy. S., West Lake Hills. hotelviata.com

LICK HONEST ICE CREAMS: SWEETHEART BARS The acclaimed ice cream wizards of Lick are conjuring a special, limited run of their yummy “Sweetheart Bars” for all you young (or not-so-young) lovers. These elegant and creamy delights (like an ice cream sandwich from Heaven!) come in two different flavors – chocolate chocolate and chocolate strawberry – and they're supercharged with the power of locally made SRSLY Chocolate. Note: They'll be available at $17 per box at all Lick locations starting on Fri., Feb. 3. And, yes, we highly recommend these romantic confections. TIE: Lick Honest Ice Creams; Lick Honest Ice Creams; Lick Honest Ice Creams, Lick Honest Ice Creams, 2032 S. Lamar, 512/363-5622; Lick Honest Ice Creams, 6555 Burnet Rd., 512/609-8029; Lick Honest Ice Creams, 1905 Aldrich #150. ilikelick.com

LOVE IS LOVE VALENTINE'S DAY BRUNCH The Beckies will be performing to tunes that are mostly lean love and heartbreak ballads with a bit of pop mixed in, the regular drag brunch menu will be available, and a bevy of specially themed cocktails waits to liquidly delicify your wake-me-up nomtime. Sun., Feb. 12, 11am The W Hotel, 200 Lavaca, 512/542-3600. $10 cover.

LUTIE'S: VALENTINE'S WEEKEND PRIX-FIXE Reserve a spot for you and your best beloved at Lutie’s in the Commodore Perry Estate, where you'll enjoy the rich flavors of a five-course meal (Texas Wagyu, housemade pasta, so much more that you'll be rhapsodizing about for years to come), and all those courses crafted by Lutie’s sweetheart chefs, Bradley Nicholson and Susana Querejazu. Seatings for this romantic dinner are Fri.-Tue., Feb. 10-14, and they will dazzle your senses. Lutie's, 4100 Red River St., 512/675-2517. $185 (wine pairings available for extra). luties.com

MOIC X LUV FATS: BLACK HISTORY MONTH The Museum of Ice Cream celebrates Black History Month by partnering with Luv Fats Ice Cream, a Black and family-run local business that creates decadently delicious coconut milk- and avocado-based ice creams. Throughout this month, in addition to the usual gamut of creamy goodness, museum visitors can enjoy unlimited samples of Luv Fats’ dairy-free chocolate-covered-strawberries ice cream. Throughout February Museum of Ice Cream, 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128. museumoficecream.com

OSEYO Oseyo, newly remodeled and more beautiful than ever, will help you do Valentine's up right by serving dishes such as tuna tartare, pork bulgogi pan-fried bao, salt & pepper lobster fideo, and sujeonggwa (brown butter financier, poached quince with pine nut ice cream and cinnamon ginger punch) for dessert. Plus, a special Valentine's Day cocktail "Somaek for 2" featuring Oseyo's "Forever Jeong" rice lager beer collab with Hold Out Brewing. Tue., Feb. 14 Oseyo, 1628 E. Cesar Chavez. oseyoaustin.com

PARLAY HOUSE: BE MY HIBACHI VALENTINE Take your loved one to Parlay House for a live-fire hibachi dinner – with s’mores and some hella nice martinis, too – this Valentine’s Day. Bonus: DJ Federico in the house to totally (you might say) sweeten the deal. Tue., Feb. 14 Parlay House, 10402 Menchaca. theparlayhousebar.com

PERRY'S STEAKHOUSE Mmmhmmm, who doesn't love this place? Came once for the pork chop, kept returning for the whole array of *chef's kiss* cuisine, setting, and service – and now here's Valentine's Day and Perry’s has two ways to celebrate. A three-course prix fixe menu on Tue., Feb, 14 ($69, before 5:30pm; $79, after 5:30pm), which is a sure delight, but also, whoa: A candlelight dinner for two, featuring a trio of salads, filet mignon with lobster tails and sides, chocolate-dipped strawberries for dessert, and that feast is available Sat.-Tue., Feb. 11-14 ($185 per couple). TIE: Perry's Steakhouse; Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, Perry's Steakhouse, 11801 Domain Blvd; Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, 114 W. Seventh, 512/474-6300. perryssteakhouse.com

SAWYER & CO. Mmmm, the love and the flavor is strong in this New Orleans-inflected Eastside dining spot, where the Valentine's victuals are grilled oysters Rockefeller, strawberry feta salad, short rib with creamy polenta, and a milkshake-and-chocolate-parfait. Vegetarian options available, too, naturally – and, mmm, plenty of drinks. Tue., Feb. 14 Sawyer & Co., 4827 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/531-9033. $75. sawyerand.co

THE CAPITAL GRILLE This Valentine’s Day, order yourself and your S.O. a heart-y meal from the Grille's full dinner menu – with choices like seared tenderloin with butter-poached lobster tails and more than 350 highly sought-after wine and champagne selections available to pair with their stunning array of steaks. Dessert pro tip: That Capital Grille Cheesecake, mmmhmm. Feb. 12-14 The Capital Grille, 117 W. Fourth, 512/322-2005. www.thecapitalgrille.com

THE CARILLON There's nary a place more elegant; and few who can compare to chef Kyle Barham; and don't you want to impress your date while also enjoying a three-course prix fixe meal with the likes of king crab coconut bisque, roasted pork belly, beef tenderloin with ricotta gnocchi, miso-baked Chilean sea bass, and – dessertwise, chocolate-covered strawberries (or Chambord chocolate macaron or a pink champagne cake ball)? If the answer is yes, then we know you're in love. Tue., Feb. 14, 5-10pm The Carillon, 1900 University Ave. (AT&T Executive Education & Conference Center), 512/404-3655. $75. thecarillonrestaurant.com

VIXEN'S WEDDING The prix-fixe menu at this elegant Goan- and Portuguese-inspired restaurant features oysters and caviar, beet tartare, pan-seared fish, roasted duck, grilled lamb, and chocolate cremeux for dessert. They'll also start you off with a greeter of pink champagne – and you can add wine pairings after that, if you'd like. Could it be that a Valentine's dinner at Vixen's Wedding will lead to your own wedding? We're not promising anything, but we'll vouch for this: Damn, the food here is soooo good! Tue., Feb. 14 Vixen's Wedding, 1813 E 6th Street. $95.

WAX MYRTLE'S The snazzy rooftop restaurant and bar located on the fourth floor of the Thompson Hotel is offering a four-course Valentine's dinner, featuring asparagus with burrata, cacio e pepe, duck breast, l'opera red-velvet almond cake with dark chocolate. That prix fixe feast is available from Feb. 10-14, but check this out: Wax Myrtle's will also be hosting a "Dancing On My Own" party (with music and drink & shot specials) on Tue., Feb. 14, 8-11pm. Fri.-Tue., Feb. 10-14 Wax Myrtle's, 506 San Jacinto, 737/257-3026. $85. waxmyrtles.com

YUMMI JOY This year, the popular Downtown shop of frozen confections and more – a veritable intersection of what's edible and what's kawaii – will be serving a Raspberry Chocolate Sweetheart Shake, perfect for anyone with both 1) a sweet tooth and 2) a warm heart. Tue., Feb 14 Yummi Joy, 409 W. Second. yummijoy.com

Saturday 4

Sunday 5

Monday 6

Tuesday 7

Wednesday 8

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm. 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm. Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm. Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm. Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. boggycreekfarm.com