Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 1

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

Friday 2

TACO CABANA: SONORAN HOT DOGS FOR THE FOURTH We're not always anti-chain snobs, right? I mean, look how we're telling you about this July 4th weekend deal of Taco Cabana's all-new Sonoran hot dogs, supercharged with ground beef or bacon, available for just three bucks each. Mmmmmmm – puff, puff, pass, chomp some tasty T.C. noms, life is good. July 2-5 Taco Cabana, various locations. tacocabana.com

Saturday 3

MASSKRUGSTEMMEN BEER STEIN HOLDING CONTEST The New Braunfels-based café challenges guests (21 and older) to "hold their bier" by hosting this series of stein-holding contests all summer long. It's not just fun for fun's sake: The ultimate winner will receive airfare and a two-night hotel stay in New York City. Note: Join the the competition each Saturday for an entry fee of $20; the finals will be on Aug. 21. Sat., July 3, 7:30pm Krause’s Café & Biergarten, 148 S. Castell Ave., New Braunfels, 830/625-2807. $20. https://www.krausescafe.com/

Sunday 4

LAUNDERETTE: JULY 4TH SEAFOOD BOIL The menu at Launderette this Sunday includes a seafood boil with lobster, shrimp, crab, clams, mussels, sausage, corn and potatoes, family-style sides, and special desserts. Pretty irresistible, hey? We love this place that's tucked away among the tree-studded residential stretch near E. Cesar Chavez, and we love seafood boils. Reckon the combination of those two foodie phenomena will have you clicking for tickets ASAP. Sun., July, 4, begins at noon Launderette, 2115 Holly, 512/382-1599. $50. www.launderetteaustin.com

SALT & TIME: THREE DS FOR THE FOURTH “Nothing,” they tell us, “nothing screams ‘Cold beer and hot dogs!’ more than a summer holiday weekend in Texas.” Well. OK, and so we’re looking forward to the $4 drinks, dogs, and desserts that this meatmonger's outpost (in Downtown’s Republic Square Park) will be serving up on July 4th. Note: The featured beer will be a Fireman’s Light Draft – and that quaff is, omg, *chef’s kiss* Sun., July 4, 4-10pm Salt & Time Cafe, 422 W. Fifth, 512/502-5027. www.saltandtimecafe.com

Monday 5

Tuesday 6

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com