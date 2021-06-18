Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Thursday 17

FOOD ACCESS RESOURCES FROM SFC We have to admit it's getter better, but we've still got a ways to go in dealing with this pandemic. The Sustainable Food Center has put together a thorough compilation of food access resources for Central Texans, ranging from farmers' markets to CSAs to delivery options and everything in between, so you can ensure that healthy food stays on your table. And if you're able to contribute they're accepting online donations, which support farmers and low-income families facing food insecurity. Get all the details on their website. Citywide. www.sustainablefoodcenter.org

RED BEANS AND RICELY YOURS, AUSTIN This community initiative, headed by Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg, is dedicated to providing free meals (of red beans and rice, andouille sausage, cornbread, fruit, dessert, and a drink) to Austinites in need. "On Tuesdays, we will provide a link to sign up for a free home-made meal delivered to you with safety in mind," goes their announcement on Facebook. "There is no judgment and the form is anonymous. If you have been affected by the impact of Covid-19 or are having a hard time, we would like to make a small portion of your day a little bit better." Or, if you'd like to donate your time in driving, baking treats, or providing cases of non-alcoholic beverages, please reach out to redbeansaustin@gmail.com. redbeansaustin@gmail.com

UCHIKO'S SWEET BOX FOR FATHER'S DAY Yes. This box. Yes. Hai Hospitality's executive pastry chef Ariana Quant's confections – pineapple cotton cheesecake with citrus kosho, peach + peach leaf shortcake, coffee bourbon entremet, cookies 'n' (tonka) cream, strawberry umeboshi, and vanilla-filled choux – will be paired with a bottle of Provenance Blood Orange and Tangerine beer by Austin's Jester King. We mean, omg, just look at that box. Is your Dad worthy of such a thing? Note: Order by phone ASAP. Uchiko, 4200 N. Lamar, 512/916-4808. $95. www.uchikoaustin.com

Friday 18

AUSTIN GREEK FESTIVAL Opa! A mouthwatering array of delicious Greek food – including lamb, spanakopita, gyros, souvlaki, baklava, and more – will fuel the hours of dancing and fun to be enjoyed at this annual weekend event. Greek dance performances and lessons, kid-friendly activities, shopping for souvenirs at the agora market, and more will make you think you just missed the bus for Vouliagmeni and are spending three of the Best Days Ever at some big party in Plaka. June 18-20. Fri.-Sat., 11am-11pm; Sun., noon-8pm Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 414 St Stephens School Rd S. austingreekfestival.com

Saturday 19

PRIDE BRUNCH This event, which benefits Out Youth, features a full brunch menu from Fowl Mouth, a vendor market, live music from No Nostalgia, Maikéru, and Kendra Sells, and a pop-up with the Out Youth staff and volunteers. Sat., June 19, 11am. The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress, 512/351-9909. $5-10. https://www.fb.com/thefaroutlounge

Sunday 20

DELYSIA FOR DAD? DEFINITELY. You know your ma loved that Delysia assortment on Mother's Day, and now you want to do something similar for the ol' paterfamilias this coming Sunday? The new Taste of the South release from the acclaimed chocolatiers will bring a smile to dad’s face and surprising flavor to his taste buds, with each confection capturing the taste of a southern dish or drink in delicious chocolate truffle form. Sun., June 20, of course – but place your orders early $34.95. delysia.com

FATHER'S DAY: DADS EAT FREE AT PLUCKERS If there's anything some dads like better than telling lame jokes, it's eating tasty chicken wings. Now, on this special day, all locations of Pluckers Wing Bar are offering a free meal (up to a $16 value) to fathers who are either Pluckers Club or Pluckers Club Lite members or who come with a guest who has a membership. Note: This deal is available for dine-in only. Sun., June 20 pluckers.com

Z'TEJAS FATHER'S DAY: FIRST DRINK FREE Z’Tejas Southwest Grill wants to toast dads by giving them their first drink for free on Father's Day. Whether your pops prefers a cold beer, zesty margarita, or spot of bourbon, those talented Z'bartenders will provide. Sun., June 20 Z'Tejas, 1110 W. Sixth, 512/478-5355. ztejas.com

Monday 21

Tuesday 22

Ongoing

BARTON CREEK FARMERS MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Barton Creek Square, 2901 Capital of TX Hwy. S., 512/327-7040. www.bartoncreekfarmersmarket.org

HOPE FARMERS MARKET Sundays, 11am-3pm Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. www.hopefarmersmarket.org

LONE STAR FARMERS’ MARKET Sundays, 10am-2pm 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Bee Cave. www.lonestarfarmersmarket.com

SFC SUNSET VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET Saturdays, 9am-1pm Toney Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones, 512/414-2096. www.sfcfarmersmarket.org

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT LAKELINE Saturdays, 9am-1pm Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., Cedar Park, 512/363-5700. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/lakeline

TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET AT MUELLER Sundays, 10am-2pm Mueller Lake Park & Browning Hangar, 4209 Airport. www.texasfarmersmarket.org/mueller

BOGGY CREEK FARM STAND Wed.-Sat., 8am-1pm Boggy Creek Farm, 3414 Lyons, 512/926-4650. www.boggycreekfarm.com

SPRINGDALE FARM STAND Wednesdays & Saturdays, 9am-1pm Springdale Farm, 755 Springdale, 512/386-8899. www.springdalefarmaustin.com