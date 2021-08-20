Features

How Austin Community College's Highland Campus Is Redefining Higher Education in Austin

World-class facilities and innovative programs put ACC Highland on the cutting-edge

By Kimberley Jones, Fri., Aug. 20, 2021


Photo by Jana Birchum

By the time it closed in 2015, the old Highland Mall had gotten, let's say, a little droopy. But when it first opened in 1971 as Austin's first ever indoor shopping mall, the Highland Mall was a trailblazer. And so it's fitting that, upon purchasing the property and land along Airport Boulevard that once housed the mall, Austin Community College has set about restoring that trailblazing reputation by turning the 81-acre tract of land into a state-of-the-art campus. That transformation has been ongoing, with the first in-person classes at ACC Highland phase two beginning last spring – and in the middle of a pandemic, no less. In anticipation of the fall semester – one again complicated by another COVID surge in Austin, which has prompted ACC to move many courses to online-only for the first three weeks – we've taken a closer look at some of the newest facilities and most innovative programs defining the ACC Highland experience.


Courtesy of Austin Community College
A version of this article appeared in print on August 20, 2021 with the headline: Highland Learning

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Kimberley Jones
Sundance Short Film Tour 2021
Best of the fest in these perfect miniatures

Aug. 20, 2021

We Have an Issue: <i>The Austin Chronicle Show</i> Returns to KOOP Radio
We Have an Issue: The Austin Chronicle Show Returns to KOOP Radio
Our pandemic-forced hiatus is finally over!

Aug. 20, 2021

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Highland campus, Austin Community College

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Austin Bold FC
Bold Stadium
Museum of Ice Cream
at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128 (at the Domain)
Round Rock Express
at Dell Diamond
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  