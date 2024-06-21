Opinion: The Right Wing Is Attacking Queer & Trans Americans to Distract From Their Bigger Agenda

Austin and Washington, D.C., share many things in common. They both have stellar drag entertainers and queer nightlife, but they’re also home to the worst drag shows I’ve ever seen: The Texas Legislature and the Republican-led Congress. In the halls of power, right-wingers put on their worst government-style drag, and attack queer and trans Americans in an attempt to distract people from the rest of their agenda: tax breaks for billionaires, gutting the civil rights and power of working people, and undermining our very democracy.

Right now, it’s only getting worse. The extremists aren’t letting up their attacks on gender-affirming care, queer spaces, and caring for all our kids in school. And the only way to stop them is to organize and beat them, while protecting our community from harm.

When I was on the Austin City Council, we worked as a movement to make the city a welcoming place for every Texan. We added protections for queer and trans Austinites through the city’s Office of Civil Rights, and we banned public funds from being used on harmful practices like conversion therapy. Now, as your congressman, I know we need to win this fight at the national level, once and for all.

I confront these cartoon villains daily in the U.S. Capitol. And here’s what I’ve seen up close and personal: Plenty of these right-wing stunt-queens (as RuPaul may call them) are hypocrites and cowards more than they are true believers. I’ve seen Republican lawmakers who voted in favor of anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation later that night at a Billy Porter show singing Elton John. They vote to hurt people because they think it’s in their political interest, not because they fully buy into the trash (although some do).

That’s disgusting and disturbing, but we can’t be discouraged. Through your hope, and your advocacy, we can vote out the bigots, the cowards, and the bullies. If the next generation of Texas activists shows the powers that be that hate has no place in our state, then the whole country will change.

That change is coming. In my first term as your congressman, I have co-sponsored the Equality Act and the Transgender Bill of Rights, which have more support among Democrats than ever before. The Equality Caucus is growing, and everyone has their eyes on Texas. This Pride Month, I’m reminded that my job isn’t just to write and sponsor bills on Capitol Hill. My job is also to march with you, protest with you, and raise up the voices of those who are being targeted by these extremist lawmakers. We can build a coalition to help pass protections for all people, and while we’re at it, pass Medicare for All, restore abortion rights, guarantee everyone union rights and a wage that pays the bills, and stop putting our public money toward endless wars and instead tackle our big challenges like the climate crisis.

In that spirit, this is what I’ve heard from you:

“You are not alone. People feel threatened by your existence because they were taught to fear your uniqueness. Don’t give up your hope. Together, we are stronger,” said Rae.

“Don’t stop advocating for our community. As soon as we let our guard down, that’s when we open the door for bigots to take us backward,” said Jared.

“Don’t give up on Texas so that Texas won’t give up on you!” said Skyler.

We are way tougher, smarter, and more authentic and loving than these homophobes in bad drag. Let’s celebrate the true Texas this Pride Month, y’all, and keep up the fight!

U.S. Rep. Greg Casar represents Texas’s 35th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, which runs down I-35 from East Austin to Hays County to the west side of San Antonio. A labor organizer and son of Mexican immigrants, Casar was sworn into office in January 2023 and serves as the whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Prior to being elected to Congress, he served on the Austin City Council for seven years.