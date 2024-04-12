Columns

Qmmunity: The Tea on Trivia

As their second anniversary approaches, the minds behind Queer Trivia reflect

By James Scott, Fri., April 12, 2024


photo by Alexander Grey via Pexels

Question: What LGBTQ activity organized by the Little Gay Shop and its host Aira Juliet has its second anniversary this month? Answer: Queer Trivia, duh-doy. Yes, this Thursday, April 18, will mark this event’s second trip around the sun as Austin best – and only – queer-focused trivia night.

But what came before the first trivia question was uttered within Wanderlust Wine on Shady? Investigation – aka, an email interview with Juliet and TLGS’ Justin Galicz – reveals the event’s development. “[I] have always loved trivia,” he remarked, “and we wanted to create more individual events for the shop. We [had] never seen a queer-focused trivia before, so we knew that would be the basis.” Pulling in Juliet as the host was an obvious next step, as TLGS and she have shared a great partnership. “[Justin] thinks I’m one of the funniest people he knows,” Juliet says. “He likes giving me space to have my rants and I truly just be saying and doing what I want at trivia.”

“I knew having Aira be our host would be a no-brainer,” Galicz confirms. “She has an amazing ability to entertain and to make people feel included and have fun.”

What goes into designing queer-focused and fun trivia every month? First, Galicz and Juliet figure out the night’s themes: Over the event’s two years, themes have ranged from standard fare like 90s Night to “WAP: Women Are Powerful” for Women’s History Month. “It’s important for us to make sure the trivia is first and foremost a fun, silly, and intersectional experience that everyone can participate in,” Galicz explains. “[That’s] our guiding light with the rounds and themes.”

Both Galicz and Juliet say their individual strengths are what make the questions so perfectly formulated for fun. As a trivia-enjoyer, Galicz digs up research on various miscellanea that forms the questions’ basis, while Juliet brings her own knowledge of pop-culture marginalia. “Justin will make the trivia, and then I will make fun of how white cis male gay it is,” Juliet says of their process. “I will make my little quirky edits and funny black woman quips. Justin is not chronically online like me so we are a perfect pair when it comes to balance.” There’s also an effort when creating the trivia questions to include queer history. “There are so many queer stories that have been underrepresented,” Galicz explains, “so I try to bring those to the surface in a fun and engaging way.”

Queer Trivia is a much more interactive experience than your usual pub quiz. Juliet recalls the first time they decided to have trivia finalists compete in a lip-sync dance battle. “I really didn’t think people would agree to join in, but literally everyone did,” she says. That extra excitement is what sets Queer Trivia apart from others in town. “[We] have pivoted a little bit to make the event more of a fun, celebratory party with trivia,” Galicz says.

“Not everything has to be serious all the time,” Juliet adds. “Sometimes knowing all the answers to trivia doesn’t matter. It just depends if you can command the crowd with a dance.”

Now that they’ve got two years down, where will Queer Trivia go next? Galicz says digital is a direction they’ve contemplated in order to “access more people with our silliness” but, for him and Juliet, expanding their IRL range has been a more frequent conversation. “I think we have a great foundation,” he adds, “and queer people deserve more programming exclusively for them, so we might look at some other spaces around Austin to bring it to.”

Juliet sums up what makes the monthly event so darn special. “Queer trivia is really about getting out of the house during the week, shaking up your brain and maybe dancing to win a gift card to [the Little Gay Shop],” Juliet says. “Maybe the trivia is the friends we made along the way? Is that how that saying goes?”

Soft Serve

Sunday 14, Cheer Up Charlies

Celebrate R&B music in a queer-centric environment with host Gothess Jasmine and turntable princess BabiBoi. Plus: drag performances from Yvonna F Mei and Monica Monae Davenport.

Denim Prom

Friday 12, Cheer Up Charlies

Deck yourself out in a jorsage (jean corsage), a joutonnière (jean boutonnière), or a jown (jean gown) for Neon Rainbows’ annual queer country promenade. Music from DJ Boi Orbison gets your boots scootin’, and Brigitte Bandit hosts the Gay Ole Opry Drag Show with special guests the COWBoyz of Austin.

Puro Pinche 956

Saturday 12, Cheer Up Charlies

Venus Rising and Bobby Pudrido bring back their celebration of area code 956 with a whole new cast: Arinna Dior Heys, Edra Valencia, Saruh Tea, Ryan, Notre Dom, Danny Blast, and Booboo. Plus: DJ La Morena spins.

Drag Your Ass to Brunch

Sunday 14, Copperhead Club

This baddie-friendly fête features host Eileen Dover and a monthly rotating cast every second Sunday. April special guests are TJ the DJ slinging hits, and Lone Star visitors Glitter Lxve (HTX), Sinema LaRue (HTX), and Joselyn Breezy (SATX).

Retro Eighties Tea Dance

Sunday 14, the Austin Eagle

Support ASHwell’s Hill Country Ride for AIDS team while also enjoying a throwback banger. This tea dance has everything: DJ Daddy D; drag queen Simone Riviera; and vibrator races, which is where vibrators race.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
