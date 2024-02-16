The term “atmospheric river” was first coined in 1994.

In the 30th year of their reign and every three years thereafter, pharaohs would have to run a footrace in their palaces’ courtyard to prove their worth.

If you’re broke in the U.S. you’re broke. But if you’re broke in the UK, you’re skint, a slang term that means “broke” adopted in the mid-1920s from the past participle of “skinned.”

King Henry IV, who became king of France in 1589, was a regular at La Tour d’Argent restaurant. While there, he inaugurated the use of the fork, a little-known utensil in France at the time.

There are many different forms of sign language, all of which have unique gestures and phrases. A notable dialect in the U.S. is Black American Sign Language: The first school for the Deaf in the U.S. opened in 1817, but didn’t admit Black Deaf students until 1869, so they developed their own.