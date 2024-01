Toot, toot! Season 16 of RuPaul's Drag Race pulled into your fave local queer hangouts last Friday with a brand-new lineup of queens vying for Ru-proval. Missed the first train? Not to worry. Watch parties for this drag-tacular reality show continue throughout the season. Arrive at any of these locales promptly at 7pm and your Fridays will be spent riding the rails Ru-style.

For the leather bar lover: The Austin Eagle with host Cheeki Khant. For the roommate riffraff: Oilcan Harry's with hosts and roomies Justice and Casady Milan. For the hot and health-minded: Cheer Up Charlies with hosts Nazareth and Lucy Fur, plus the Q Austin providing free STI/HIV testing on-site.

On a different, less locomotive note: Do you like talking about queer subtext in movies? Of course you do! Queer Film Theory 101, hosted by Michael Graupmann and Lesley Clayton, gives local gay-splainers stage time every third Thursday to present on a movie that resonated with their queer hearts. Sound like your kind of deal? Hit up the QFT 101 Facebook (@queerfilmtheory101) or Instagram (@queerfilmtheory) for their new interest form, where you can choose which monthly theme and movie you'd most like to participate in. And if you're wondering whether your trusty Editor James has thrown in for a future QFT 101 show, the answer is no duh! Catch me talking about a childhood fave sometime in the future ...

Q’d Up

Bitchcraft Gothess Jasmine hosts this obscure variety show and market focused on uplifting underrepresented performers and pushing performance boundaries. Featuring They Bae, Sir Beau Elliot, and vendors like Secondhand Swank and Royal Jelly Apothecary. Second Thursdays, 8pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. instagram.com/gothess.jasmine.

Texass Queer Comedy Show Find queer comics aplenty in this lineup featuring Clayton Maderia, Ava Smartt, Moe Christine, and Aira Juliet. Jose Da'Hype guest hosts. Thu., Jan. 11, 9:30pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. $10. instagram.com/texasscomedy.

Back to You Austin Rainbow Theatre presents the regional premiere of Chris Rivera's story of navigating queer relationships in modern culture, told from a Latine perspective. The company brings the original production direct from New York City. Jan. 12-20. Wed.-Fri., 8pm; Sat., 2 & 8pm; Sun., 2pm. Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale #122. $25. austinrainbowtheatre.org.

Sex Drive Have a fetish-friendly Friday with Maxine LaQueene, Eileen Dover, and Chique Fil-Atio. Fridays, 8pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/theironbearaustin.

Total Request Live Stick around after the

Drag Race watch party and Sex Drive for DJ Chique on the turntables. Fri., Jan. 12, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. instagram.com/eatmorechique.

Spoiler Room Two A-list DJs combine forces to blow the roof off CUC's inside stage: Perreo Club's Suxxy Puxxy and Dyke Season's Dragonnqueen. Fri., Jan. 12, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

LGBTQIA+ Caregiver Support Group Rainbow Connections ATX, the LGBTQ arm of senior- and disability-focused nonprofit Family Eldercare, hosts a safe discussion space for past, present, and future caregivers. Second Saturdays, 1-2pm. Virtual. RSVP for Zoom link. rainbowconnectionsatx.org.

Spades Tournament Pride in Black ATX collabs with LGBTQ Bacardi ambassador Rich Bailey on a spades tournament. Teams must email to register. Sat., Jan. 13, 3-7pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. rbailey@teamenterprises.com.

New Year, New Season The ErotiQueer BurlesQue troupe announces and fundraises for their 2024 season at this event. Featuring drinks, a raffle, Polaroids with the troupe, and performances. Hosted by Nico de Gallo, produced by Rebel Raspberry and the Crowned Juul, with performances by Bubblegum Spaceslut, Copper Penny, Jojo Jezebel, and Princess Puta. Sun., Jan. 14, 6:30pm. Atelier Dojo, 4704 E. Cesar Chavez. $15 suggested donation. erotiqueerburlesque.com.

Horror Hangs With Raven Noxx An interactive horror movie watch party featuring a double bill of Ghost Ship and Thirteen Ghosts, hosted by Raven Noxx. Featuring vendors Kitty Titties and JP & DM Creations, special callouts, popcorn, and more. Sun., Jan. 14, 7pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. instagram.com/theravennoxx.

Queer Film Theory 101 Four queer film "professors" present on why their fave films belong in the queer canon, with a different theme every month. January's theme is "First Crushes." Third Thursdays, 7:30pm. Barrel O' Fun, 1911 Aldrich Ste. 120-B. fb.com/queerfilmtheory101.

Extra! Extra!

Free HIV & STI Walk-In Testing Know your status by taking advantage of Vivent Health's free testing hours and other sexual health offerings like free condoms/lube. Mon.-Fri., 8am-4pm; Tue., 8-9am, 1-4pm. Vivent Health, 104 E. Highland Mall Blvd. #100. instagram.com/theqaustin.

Meat & Mingle Whether you want platonic companionship or a little hanky-panky, this event dedicated to single men will get you connected to new peeps. Simone Riviera hosts. Thu., Jan. 11, 7pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. instagram.com/theaustineagle.

Play! With Chique Fil-Atio Gamers unite at this gathering featuring tournament-style Switch games, card and board games, darts, retro gaming, and more, all while Chique Fil-Atio DJs. Sign up after Geeks Who Drink. Every other Thursday, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Coffin Fits, Boo85, Digger of Dirt Thu., Jan. 11, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. instagram.com/digger_of_dirt.

Husky This is an all-inclusive pup/pet play party celebrating players of all sizes. Second Fridays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Kingdom Behold the majestic sights and sounds of drag royals Brigitte Bandit, Selma Bawdy, and Kino Kino at this happy hour sensation hosted by Alexander the Great. Fridays, 9-10:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. No cover. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Chemical X Sugar, spice, and everything nice: This residency from BABE ATX puts women and gender-expansive DJs on Limestone's rooftop. Featuring DJs Craigslist and Tempr. Every other Friday, 9pm. Limestone Kitchen & Lounge, 4415 S. I-35. instagram.com/babeatx.

OutFitness Community Workout Move your body and build community while performing partner workouts designed for all bodies. Second Saturdays, 9am. OutFitness ATX, 404-A Powell Cir. outfitnessatx.com.

Genesis: A Legendary Drag Brunch Nazareth hosts a heavenly drag brunch with special guests. Second Saturdays, 1pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. $20 per person. instagram.com/nazarethatx.

Brunch With the Babes A top-notch brunch from yer fave babes Maxine LaQueene and Eileen Dover with drag & burlesque by rotating cast Adrienne Park, Jayden Daniels, Asami, and Mars Morningstar. Saturdays, 3pm. Halcyon, 218 W. Fourth. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/brunchwiththebabesatx.

Winter Bear Onesieland Stay nice and cozy with these ursine hunks. Sat., Jan. 13, 9:45pm. The Austin Eagle, 8201 Cross Park Dr. Ste. B-2. instagram.com/theaustineagle.

Dance Dance Resolutions New year, new B2B DJ sets from p1nkstar and DragonnQueen. Sat., Jan. 13, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

This Is Your Sign The laughs are astrological at this zodiac-themed show hosted by Jenn Rosario with stand-up, puppets, burlesque, and more. Capricorn lineup includes Elizabeth Spears, Emma Morris, Lisa Smith, Jared Hinojosa, and Sirena del Canto. Sat., Jan. 13, 10pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca. $8. instagram.com/thisisyoursigncomedy.

Queer Black Yoga Queer Black Women Alliance hosts this yoga session led by Venus. Make sure to bring a yoga mat, water, and a hat and sunnies. Second Sundays, 10am. Live Oak Meadow, 2208 Parkway. Free but donations appreciated. instagram.com/allthefeels_yoga.

Legendary Drag Brunch Frida Friday ATX brings the legends back for 2024: Kelly Kline hosts with a lineup of Natasha Capri, Jayden Daniels, Elo Davis, and Hellena Handbasket. Tunes by DJ Kickit and a signature FFATX market. Sun., Jan. 14, noon-5pm. The Brewtorium, 6015-A Dillard Cir. instagram.com/fridafridayatx.

Irene's Drag Brunch Drag supreme Louisianna Purchase and friends take over Irene's for a classic brunch bonanza. A percent of ticket sales/proceeds donated to Transgender Education Network of Texas. Second and fourth Sundays, 1-3pm. Irene's, 506 West Ave. GA, free; VIP tables, $100-250. instagram.com/irenesaustin.

Vixens of Volstead Resident vixens Mars, May Magdalene, Veronica Valentine, and Tequila Rose throw a fab brunch. DJ Boyfriend brings great tunes and vendors sling sweet wares thanks to Eastside Pop Up. Sundays, 1pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. instagram.com/vixensofvolstead.

TGQ Social & Campfire Queer Storytime A double whammy: Meet and greet your fellow trans and gender-diverse Austinites while also enjoying queer stories 'round the camp fire hosted by World Famous *BOB*. Second Sundays, 6pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. fb.com/tgqsocial.

Queer Skate Night Whatever wheels you rock are welcome at this meetup of local queer skaters. Sundays, 7-9pm. Southeast Greenway Skate Park and Pump Track, 3730 Manor Rd. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

Thunderdome Lady Grackle and Jame Perry host an open mic where anyone can perform, plus special guests. Arrive by 9pm to sign up with two numbers prepped. Mondays, 9:30pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. instagram.com/ladygrackle.

Camp Karaoke Basüra and Adam Stone host a night of unforgettable karaoke fun with music, costumes, and props. Mondays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. fb.com/rainon4th.

Sad Girls Only Time to get tearful, y'all: Sad Girls Only brings ennui to the drag party with hosts Louisianna Purchase and Ruby Knight. Third Mondays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Queer TriviaAira Juliet and the Little Gay Shop present the first queer trivia night of the new year: "Brr, It's Cold in Here," aka 2000s era trivia. Plus a Q Austin pop-up. Tue., Jan. 16, 7:30pm. Wanderlust Wine Co., 702 Shady. instagram.com/thelittlegayshop.

Queer AF! A show by queers, for queers, featuring host Basüra, cast members Miss Good and Yvonna F. Mei, and special guests. First and third Tuesdays, 10pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. $10. instagram.com/rainon4th.

Drag Dive Top off your TuezGayz with this Diamond Dior Davenport-hosted drag show featuring top-notch performances. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. instagram.com/swandiveaustin.

Queeraoke Belt out your favorite jams with your host CupCake. Tuesdays, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

TuezGayz It's good music; it's queer vibes; you know what it is, babe: It's TuezGayz! Tuesdays, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. $5 after 10:30. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Drag Queen Bingo With Louisianna Purchase Louisianna Purchase hosts this night of drag, bingo, beer, and shopping in partnership with the Little Gay Shop. Third Wednesdays, 7-9pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo. fb.com/stelmobrewing.

Side Show Enjoy the strange and unusual with Evah Destruction, Gothess Jasmine, Noodles, and special guests – plus, stick around for the Dragula rewatch party. Every other Wednesday, 10pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Drag Lab Drag doctor Bobby Pudrido hosts this experimental drag experience with cast members Gacho Marx & SirGio, where they push all the limits. Third Wednesdays, 11pm. Rain on 4th, 217 W. Fourth. instagram.com/bobbypudrido.

Silver Spurs: Hill Country Ride for AIDS Kickoff Mark Hill Country Ride for AIDS's 25th anniversary at this kickoff party with opportunities to learn about training rides, volunteering, and much more. Plus two-step lessons, line dancing, and an open bar. Yee haw! Thu., Jan. 18, 5-9pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia. Free but RSVP. zack@hillcountryride.org, hillcountryride.org.

Healthy Queer Relationships Join Waterloo Counseling Center for a discussion of healthy intimacy, dating site navigation, and consent at this peer support group for young queer adults ages 18 to 25. 18th of every month, 7pm. Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock. Free but RSVP. instagram.com/waterloocounseling.

Local Queer Happy Hour Find more queer friends at this social happy hour hosted by Local Queer ATX. Name tags provided. Thu., Jan. 18, 6-8pm. Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Menchaca Rd. instagram.com/localqueeratx.

Boyz of Austin: Wildcard! The Boyz are back with their yearly show featuring totally out there bonkers performances you'd never expect. Thu., Jan. 18, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $9 instagram.com/boyzofaustin.

Drag Me to Sahara Malibu Imported hosts a drag show with Arianna Venti, Tiffany Epiphany, Kiki Divine, and Diva. Thu., Jan. 18, 8pm. Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Rd. $7. instagram.com/malibuimported.