Columns

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

By Mr. Smarty Pants, Fri., Oct. 20, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

An early form of resuscitating a person presumed dead was to blow tobacco smoke in a person's mouth or anus. Some doctors preferred the anus.

The players on the Carlsbad High School boys teams in New Mexico are the Cavemen. The players on the girls teams are the Cavegirls.

The first novel written by a Native American was 1854's The Life and Times of Joaquín Murieta by John Rollin Ridge (aka Yellow Bird), which was based on a bandit from Mexico being killed by California Rangers.

In September 1962, President John F. Kennedy gave his space frontier speech at Rice Stadium. "But why [go to] the moon? ... Why climb the highest mountain? Why ... fly the Atlantic? Why does Rice play Texas? Not because they are easy, but because they are hard." That October, the Rice football team played the No. 1-ranked Longhorns at home in Houston. Final score, a 14-14 tie.

Texas leads the nation in the number of babies born with syphilis.

The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party. Got facts? Write to Mr. Smarty Pants. Why not visit mrsmartypants.com?
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Oct. 13, 2023

Mr. Smarty Pants Knows
Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

Mr. Smarty Pants, Oct. 6, 2023

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Big Medium: Fuertes y Firmes
4201 S. Congress #323
Formula Wonderfest w/ Paul Oakenfold, Deezie Brown, DJ LA.D.DA, the Midnight Stroll ft. Aaron Behrens at Neighbor's Kitchen & Yard
Botch, Portrayal of Guilt, Fuck Money at Emo's
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Keep up with happenings around town

Kevin Curtin's bimonthly cannabis musings

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news
PHOTO GALLERIES
ACL Music Festival 2023: Fashion From the Fest
Copyright © 1981-2023 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  