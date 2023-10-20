Mr. Smarty Pants Knows

An early form of resuscitating a person presumed dead was to blow tobacco smoke in a person's mouth or anus. Some doctors preferred the anus.

The players on the Carlsbad High School boys teams in New Mexico are the Cavemen. The players on the girls teams are the Cavegirls.

The first novel written by a Native American was 1854's The Life and Times of Joaquín Murieta by John Rollin Ridge (aka Yellow Bird), which was based on a bandit from Mexico being killed by California Rangers.

In September 1962, President John F. Kennedy gave his space frontier speech at Rice Stadium. "But why [go to] the moon? ... Why climb the highest mountain? Why ... fly the Atlantic? Why does Rice play Texas? Not because they are easy, but because they are hard." That October, the Rice football team played the No. 1-ranked Longhorns at home in Houston. Final score, a 14-14 tie.

Texas leads the nation in the number of babies born with syphilis.