Qmmunity: The Queer-ster Bunny

We've been visited by the Queer-ster Bunny, who brings good tidings and gay times to all the good little alphabet babies. With such a lovely basket left for us by this totally real rabbit and filled to the brim with LGBTQ updates, I say we dig in!

Big news for the leather lovers of Bat City: The Austin Eagle has their soft opening this weekend, April 7-9. Located at 8201 Cross Park, AE continues the long tradition of Eagle leather-and-Levi's gay bars. Not so much a chain as a location-spanning title, Eagle bars began in 1970 after a longshoreman's tavern was converted into the gay bar the Eagle's Nest (currently Eagle NYC). Post-soft-opening gigs include a weekly steak night on Tuesdays, 7-9:30pm, hosted by Simone Jewel Riviera, and a Foundry ATX gear night on April 15 featuring DJ Brian Novy from L.A.'s Eagle. Learn more about this hot new spot at their website, theaustineagle.com, or Instagram @theaustineagle.

No bizniz like show bizniz, and this upcoming series of pre-show parties by Paramount Theatre and The Little Gay Shop prove it. Big Gay Nights Out will take place ahead of shows at the Paramount, many of them as part of Moontower's Just for Laughs fest. Expect fun drinks, dancing, and a flirty bit of shopping from TLGS before settling in for some of the biggest names in queer entertainment: Cameron Esposito, Billy Porter, and more. Get more info on the current lineup of Big Gay Nights Out as well as words from Justin Galicz of TLGS and Ryan Thompson of the Paramount on our Daily Qmmunity blog.

A big congratulations to local trans youth scholar Topher Malone, who recently received a comprehensive four-year scholarship from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. Malone says that in her supplemental application essay, she was asked to articulate what she'd add to the Cooke Scholar community. "Immediately, I knew to discuss my role as a trans youth advocate," she says, "and what it would mean to exist in these spaces where Black trans people are not found." While her accomplishments are evident to Malone, she's grateful to have those be seen by the Cooke Foundation. "As a Black trans youth advocate," she adds, "it means so much to be recognized for my achievements in the transgender community in this way." At the moment, Malone has received acceptances from both Columbia University and Harvard. She's still deciding where to attend, though I'm sure she'll do great work at either college.

Here, Queer, and Happenin’

2023 Austin International Drag Festival Local and global drag artists struttin' their stuff. Thu.-Sun., April 6-9. Multiple locations. $29-99. austindragfest.org.

Cabin Fever Comedy Enjoy summer camp nostalgia with host Brandi Davis. First Fridays, 10pm. ColdTowne Theater, 1700 E. Second. $10. coldtownetheater.com.

Egg-stravaganza Hippity hop on over to the goodliest Friday drag show, hosted by Bulimianne Rhapsody and Louisianna Purchase. Fri., April 7, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/buburhapsody.

Mod Fuck Explosion Mods and Japanese bikers face off in this ultra-Nineties rager with a killer soundrack. Programmer Elizabeth Purchell leads a discussion with Mod's Alyssa Taylor Wendt. Sat., April 8, 7pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100. austinfilm.org/cinema.

Buns Out Drag Lunch Amber Nicole Davenport brings "a day of sun and slay." Sat., April 8, noon. Wax Myrtle's, 506 San Jacinto. Reservations encouraged but walk-ins welcome. instagram.com/waxmyrtles.

The Gospel of Dolly Parton Celebrate the queen whose hair reaches heaven with the Dolly of ATX, Brigitte Bandit, at this drag brunch. Sun., April 9, 3pm. The White Horse, 500 Comal. $10. instagram.com/brigittebandit.

Homo la Flor: Selena Night A special edition of TuezGayz honors the late Tejano legend. Tue., April 11, 10pm. Barbarella, 611 Red River. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

One of Several Deserts Carter St. Hogan celebrates the release of their horror short story collection with a "punkass reading & celebration." Tue., April 11, 7pm. Museum of Human Achievement, Springdale & Lyons. instagram.com/creekbedcarter.

Extra Extra

Yeehawties DJ Boi Orbison brings a country and hip-hop dance party that'll have you shouting, "Yeeeeeeee HAW!" for all these "Bangers n' Twangers." Thu., April 6, 11pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/cheerupcharlies.

Mutiny Market Score handmade, vintage, and all sorts of other lovely treats at this market. Sat., April 8, noon-6pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. instagram.com/mutiny_market.

Clinks Raise a glass at this drag-king-dominated show hosted by Eva Inez and Bobby Pudrido. Sat., April 8, 9pm. Little Drinks Lounge, 3801 S. Congress #116. instagram.com/clinks_atx.

QBWA Laser Tag Night Have your blasters ready as Queer Black Women Alliance hosts two games of laser tag. Sat., April 8, 7-8:30pm. Blazer Tag Adventure Center, 1701 W. Ben White #1. $23. queerblackwomenalliance.org.

Cyber Queen: The Next Generation When the world needed her most, Her Majesty returned: Cyber Queen reuploads with sets from Orya, Suxxy Puxxy, p1nkstar, Ruby Knight, Lavender Thug, and Turito; and drag by Brigitte Bandit, Honey Baby, Gender Destruction, Bobby Pudrido, Sinful Purchase, and Joselyn Breezy. Sat., April 8, 9pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. instagram.com/turitomusic.

Easterween Go goth for Easter with this market of occult, vintage, and more vendors, plus: Bunnicula photo ops, a goth Easter egg hunt, music from the Sanderson Sisters, and much much more. Sun., April 9, 1-6pm. The Glass Coffin, 3009 N. I-35. instagram.com/the.glass.coffin.

EnGAYgment Party Celebrate the engagement of Gothess Jasmine and their partner Dan'Chaye at this Austin Drag Fest party. Featuring performers like Nicotine, Gender Destruction, Maxim, BabiBoi, and many more! Sat., April 8, 10:30pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $10. instagram.com/gothess.jasmine.

Queer Skate Night Enjoy a skate sesh with all yer fave queerdos: boards, blades, and otherwise welcome. Plus: Free stickers available for slapping around town. Sun., April 9, 7pm. Mueller Skate Park, 3730 Manor Rd. instagram.com/queerskateaustin.

TGQ Social & Campfire Queer Storytime A double whammy: Meet and greet your fellow trans and gender-diverse Austinites while also enjoying queer stories 'round the camp fire hosted by World Famous *BOB*. Second Sundays, 6pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. fb.com/tgqsocial.

Two-Steppin' Y'all Queer Sober ATX invites you to grab yer boots for a free beginner lesson with Double or Nothing Two Step. Mon., April 10, 6:30pm. Lustre Pearl South, 10400 Menchaca Rd. instagram.com/queersoberatx.

Drama Club With Mascara Rivers Mascara Rivers and Summer Clearance pay tribute to the weird and queer theatre as part of Musical Mondays at the Bear. Second Mondays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover. fb.com/mascararivers.

KB Brookins Book Launch Celebrate the release of KB Brookins' newest poetry collection, Freedom House, with this reading and booksigning. Tue., April 11, 6pm. Black Pearl Books. $19.50 with autographed book. instagram.com/earthtokb.

Queer Cuties Climb An LGBTQIA social climbing group focused on providing a supportive and joyful space for queer climbers to reach new heights. Every other Tuesday, 7-9pm. Crux Climbing Center, 6015-B Dillard. cruxclimbingcenter.com.

Come as You Are A queer variety show with a li'l bit of everything – singers, stand-up, spoken word, so many different entertainers but never the same show twice. Tuesdays, 9pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Vanguard: A Drag Revolution Host Hermajestie the Hung transports Swan Dive into a revolutionary dimension with out-of-this-world drag. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

LGBTQ Game Night Catch performances from Cece Hustle and Ms. Amazing Head at this event hosted by Sdot. Plus: Vibes by DJ BMajick. Thu., April 13, 9pm. The Ghost Lounge, 13717 Burnet Rd. instagram.com/msamazinghead.