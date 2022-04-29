Columns

Qmmunity: Leading the Drag Revolution

Vanguard showrunner Hermajestie the Hung talks challenging bigots & creating a space “ruled by love and governed by freaks”

By James Scott, Fri., April 29, 2022

Hermajestie the Hung
Hermajestie the Hung (Photo by Jonny Underwood)

A vanguard in title and action, Hermajestie the Hung's showcase of Black, queer, and trans talent every Tuesday on the Swan Dive stage leads the drag revolution. Step into what Hermajestie calls "a space ruled by love and governed by freaks," and find true artistic drag enlightment.

Curating a roster as amazing as Vanguard's is simple, Hermajestie says, as she prioritizes Austin's incredible wealth of Black, queer, and trans artists who're often underrepresented in the scene. "We are here," she says. "We are saying the s**t that needs to be said despite the aggressive attempts to silence us. We are creating the art that needs to [be] experienced and reflected upon. We are STILL combating systems of oppression and developing safe spaces for ourselves in a society that permits and perpetuates violence against us."

According to Hermajestie, the power of Vanguard comes from its reflection of the audience supporting it, which includes Black, queer, trans, and nonbinary workers, artists, and activists. "Our cast and our content will always represent them." Despite more than once having intolerant audience members storm out after their bigoted views were challenged, folks often approach Hermajestie post-show to thank her for Vanguard's existence. "I've learned that boldly stating our priorities before every show will always encourage the members of our community who truly believe in the power of inclusion and progress," she relates, adding that "the trash will take itself out."

Those priorities? That the show she presents each Tuesday night is not just a drag show but "a declaration and celebration of Queer freedom, Queer love, and Queer existence" and "an intentional space for radical self-expression, Queer fellowship, and innovative performance art." On the Vanguard stage, "we proudly proclaim that Black Lives Matter, Trans Rights are Human Rights, No Human is Illegal, and All Bodies Are Beautiful."

2 to Do

Piglet's Coming Out Oh d-d-dear: Seems like everyone's favorite pint-sized pink pig is outta the closet and celebrating after his friend Eeyore's Birthday. This fundraiser for the Yayborhood, a community of "inclusive, straight-friendly burners," will have DJ sets, pole performances, belly dancers, and henna tattoos. Sat., April 30, 9pm. Austin Moose Lodge No. 1735, 2103 E.M. Franklin. $20 advance, $25 day of. fb.com/yayborhood.

Kandii Club x Cyber Queen Harden your software and soften your hardware – a virus has been detected at this party collab of Cyber Queen and Kandii Club. Enjoy DJ sets by Y2K, Ronnie Heart, and Scam Likely, and spotlight performances from host Honey Baby, Hermajestie the Hung, Gerard Gay, Brigitte Bandit, and more. Sat., April 30, 9pm. Coconut Club, 310-B Colorado. instagram.com/y2kmusic.

Q'd Up

Under the Big Top Thee Gay Agenda is lifting up the big top once again. Thu., April 28, 7pm. Pho Craft, 3307 Oak Springs. $15. fb.com/thee.gay.agenda.

The Jigglewatts World Burlesque Day Show! Join the Jigglewatts crew for performances featuring "the glittery past, the shimmying present and the glorious future of burly-q." Thu., April 28, 8pm. The Ballroom, 2906 Fruth. $20–$140. thejigglewattsburlesque.com.

Erica's First Holy Sh!t Come support Erica Nix's film debut at this advance screening & fundraising event. Fri., April 29, 7-10pm. Distribution Hall, 1500 E. Fourth. $20. bit.ly/thisisnotacult.

Die Felicia! The Coco Cxnts join up with the Hellhounds. Fri., April 29, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. $10. fb.com/elysiumaustin.

Hill Country Ride for AIDS Ride Day A fun and festive cycling event that helps countless lives affected by HIV/AIDS. Sat., April 30, 7:30am. Krause Springs, Spicewood. fb.com/hillcountryrideforaids.

Sober Prom: Alice in Wonderland Go down the rabbit hole for a night of dancing to raise funds for Austin Roundup. Sat., April 30, 7-11pm. First United Methodist Church, 1201 Lavaca. $20. austinroundup.com.

Sir Rat Kink Bingo Win some sweet prizes from Double Scorpio, Slut Monkey, and Sir Rat Leather. First Sundays, 4-7pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth. fb.com/oilcanharrys.

Vanguard: A Drag Revolution See above. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

