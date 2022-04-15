This weekend will be, as Aretha Franklin once said of Taylor Swift's appeal, all about "great gowns. Beautiful gowns." But unlike Tay Tay, House of Lepore's The Doll Ball this Saturday at Cheer Up Charlies will have much more going on than just pretty fabrics, with each of the seven ballroom categories being based on different tiny, iconic titans of dolldom like Bratz, Trollz, and even that killer couple of Chucky and Tiffany. Mother Natalie Lepore emcees, Akasha Juicy brings the beats, and Lavender Thug Lepore lights it up as host and DJ. Arrive early and catch pre-Ball entertainment from some of ATX's own drag-doll divas like Chanel Andrews, Salem Ofax, Brigitte Bandit, and Bohemia.

Over email, BabiBoi Lepore fills me in on what an amazing response House of Lepore's had in bringing their events back in person. "It's like every time we throw a ball we get more and more people wondering what it's about and how they can participate." One of their events' biggest draws is the congregation of Austin's underrepresented queer POC community, according to BabiBoi. "In our experience, the 'House of Lepore' balls feel like one of the few functions in Austin that we've ever seen predominantly Black & Latinx Queer people gather to celebrate, even before the quarantine."

In keeping with the above-and-beyond attitude of both House of Lepore and the Cheer Ups venue, these competitions will have some Malibu Dream House-level prize money on the line. "As far as cash prizes go, we've been known to get the Performance category up to $1K, and trust me, the girls come from far and wide to vogue down for that money," BabyBoi says. "If you didn't have plans on Saturday April 16th, you do now!"

2 to Do

Butch Queen Butch Queen's back, y'all, so join host Louisianna Purchase as five drag virgins and their mentors duke it out for $1,000 and the Butch Queen crown. Fri., April 15, 10pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $15. instagram.com/louisiannapurchase.

Hyperreal Film Club Presents: Bound Hyperreal's at Hotel Vegas for another Monday night screening, this time with the Wachowski classic Bound, a tight, tense crime thriller with all the Gina Gershon, Jennifer Tilly, and Joey Pants you could ever want. Local short film "How I Choose to Spend the Remainder of My Birthing Years" by Sarah Lasley opens. Mon., April 18, 7:30pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth. $5-10. instagram.com/hyperrealfilmclub.

Q'd Up

Community Garden Work Day Black Trans Leadership of Austin needs green-thumbed volunteers to help in their community garden. Sat., April 16, 10am-1pm. TBA. instagram.com/blacktransleadershipaustin.

Disability Justice at the End of the World Hybrid talk/performance from disability justice organizer, poet, and writer Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha. Fri., April 15, noon-1pm. Virtual. fb.com/gscatut.

MXTX x Frida Friday ATX A celebration of the people, traditions, and historical ties woven between Texas and Mexico. Sat., April 16, 4-10pm. Moody Amphitheater, 1401 Trinity. fb.com/fridafridayatx.

The Doll Ball See above. Sat., April 16, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. $5-10 donation. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

Glow Party All proceeds go toward Austin Pride. Sat., April 16, 10pm. Hen House, 1012 E. Sixth. $30-500. fb.com/austinpride.

Baby Like Us A party, a baby rebirth train, a sea change for lesbian culture. P1nkstar and Orya DJ. Sun., April 17, 8pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Pure Country Monday DJ Boi Orbison will get ya new boot scootin'. Mondays, 8pm. Sagebrush, 5500 S. Congress. $5. instagram.com/boiorbison.

Vanguard Hermajestie the Hung hosts the drag revolution. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $10.