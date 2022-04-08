Columns

Qmmunity: Keep Austin Kinky

Austin Kink Weekend kicks up the heat with leather, fetish, and all sorts of delights in-between

By James Scott, Fri., April 8, 2022


As the weather heats up, Austin Kink Weekend is kicking up the sexy temperature of the whole city. This three-day festival will be celebrating all types'a kinks, with proceeds benefiting Ashwell Clinic and Waterloo Counseling. Fest fun starts with Friday's leather social, hosted by Austin Gears, and opening night party at Oilcan Harry's boasting DJ sets from Neon the Glowgobear, Malika, and Tony Castro. Saturday's all about the Distribution Hall where a free-to-the-public vendor market will offer all sorts of fabulous fetish fare. All the sultry scholars at the Hall can also attend kink classes, which will include a keynote from Nasty Pig CEO David Lauterstein as well as a class from TikTok titan of "backdoor stuff" Doctor Carlton. Take your new toys and knowledge out for a spin at the Saturday night rave with San Fran DJ Kevin O'Connor and Polyglamorous bumping the bops while gorgeous go-go dancers dazzle. Then it's time for the happiest of hours with Sunday's Tea Dance at the Iron Bear with Dr. Beard and Brian Novy.

Luis Bratt of Sir Rat Leather and Gear – which is celebrating five years as a 100% queer-Austinite-owned biz – gave Qmmunity the scoop over email on the fest's genesis. Bratt and friend Wil Weaver were discussing the city's lack of a large-scale kink-specific event when they decided to take the task on themselves. "After we chatted, we gathered a couple of friends that are very active in the community (Hexa Dulce, Sir Roger, Ben Walker, Jim Kay, and others) and we have been working together for almost a year preparing this." While not at the heights of leather/fetish juggernauts like Belgium's Darklands and Folsom Europe, Bratt's got hope for the fest's future. "We are not there yet, but we will continue to grow the event every year."

2 to Do

Horrorscopes The stars and moon align for this walk on the dark side of the zodiac, as Dame Dynamite presents a variety show with drag, fire, aerial, and burlesque performances as well as a witches' market. Don your most mystical garb and you may win money in the Zodiac Costume Contest. Fri., April 8, 8pm-12mid. The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress, 512/351-9909. $25, advance; $30 at the door. damedynamite.com.

Poo Poo Platter: Charli XCX Charli XCX is in ATX and the girls of Poo Poo Platter are subsequently paying drag tribute to the pop princess – with special guests Persephone Von Lips, Petty Cakes, and Champagne Killer. Concert attendees can "crash" this afterparty for $5 by showing their ticket stub. Fri., April 8, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River, 512/478-8385. $10. fb.com/elysiumaustin.

Q'd Up

Austin Vogue Nights Mother Girl6 & BabiBoi Lepore present, with beats by Akasha Juicy. Thu., April 7, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

Austin Kink Weekend See above. April 8-10. Multiple locations. $25-125. austinkinkweekend.com.

Perreo Mami A Gabby Got It perreo night with special guest DJ Rosez. Fri., April 8, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/gabriela.atx.

Austin Drag Turnabout Sat., April 9, 6-9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. fb.com/unitedcourtofaustin.

Splash Dance! With Erica Nix Shake it up in your swimsuit every Sunday with poolside aerobics. Sundays, 10-11am. Austin Motel, 1220 S. Congress. RSVP, $20. austinmotel.com.

Bidi Bidi Brunch Brunch Book your table for this tasty tribute to Selena. Sun., April 10, noon & 2pm. Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca. traceaustin.com.

TGQ Social Come and chill with yer gender-diverse fam and friends. Sun., April 10, 6pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. fb.com/tgqsocial.

The Boyz of Austin The Boyz are back at it again – this time with all teh memes. Tue., April 12, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. fb.com/boyzofaustin.

Homo La Flor Tuezgay celebrates Tejano music queen Selena. Tue., April 12, 10pm. Barbarella, 615 Red River, 512/476-7766. $5 cover. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Vanguard Host Hermajestie the Hung transports Swan Dive with out-of-this-world drag. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. fb.com/swandiveaustin.

Want more queer? Visit austinchronicle.com/qmmunity
More Qmmunity columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Austin LGBTQ
Qmmunity: A Gay Ol’ Country Time
Qmmunity: A Gay Ol’ Country Time
DJ Jenny Hoyston gives Qmmunity the details on this Saturday's Queer Country Roundup, plus more queer events

James Scott, March 18, 2022

Qmmunity: Austin's Frighteningly Fabulous Queer Halloween Parties
Qmmunity: Austin's Frighteningly Fabulous Queer Halloween Parties
Trick or treat yo'self to Goth Prom, Little Gay Shop of Horrors, and more

Beth Sullivan, Oct. 22, 2021

More Qmmunity
Qmmunity: Trans Visibility, Y’all
Qmmunity: Trans Visibility, Y’all
What does trans visibility mean this Trans Day of Visibility?

James Scott, April 1, 2022

Qmmunity: Spring Flings
Qmmunity: Spring Flings
As storms pass over ATX, spring brings new and returning queer events

James Scott, March 25, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin LGBTQ, Sir Rat Leather and Gear, Austin Kink Weekend, Oilcan Harry's, The Iron Bear, Ashwell Clinic, Waterloo Counseling, Dr. Beard, Nasty Pig

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Amadeus
Ground Floor Theatre
Pivot
at B. Iden Payne Theatre
Lifted
at 906 Koerner
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  