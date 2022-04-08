As the weather heats up, Austin Kink Weekend is kicking up the sexy temperature of the whole city. This three-day festival will be celebrating all types'a kinks, with proceeds benefiting Ashwell Clinic and Waterloo Counseling. Fest fun starts with Friday's leather social, hosted by Austin Gears, and opening night party at Oilcan Harry's boasting DJ sets from Neon the Glowgobear, Malika, and Tony Castro. Saturday's all about the Distribution Hall where a free-to-the-public vendor market will offer all sorts of fabulous fetish fare. All the sultry scholars at the Hall can also attend kink classes, which will include a keynote from Nasty Pig CEO David Lauterstein as well as a class from TikTok titan of "backdoor stuff" Doctor Carlton. Take your new toys and knowledge out for a spin at the Saturday night rave with San Fran DJ Kevin O'Connor and Polyglamorous bumping the bops while gorgeous go-go dancers dazzle. Then it's time for the happiest of hours with Sunday's Tea Dance at the Iron Bear with Dr. Beard and Brian Novy.

Luis Bratt of Sir Rat Leather and Gear – which is celebrating five years as a 100% queer-Austinite-owned biz – gave Qmmunity the scoop over email on the fest's genesis. Bratt and friend Wil Weaver were discussing the city's lack of a large-scale kink-specific event when they decided to take the task on themselves. "After we chatted, we gathered a couple of friends that are very active in the community (Hexa Dulce, Sir Roger, Ben Walker, Jim Kay, and others) and we have been working together for almost a year preparing this." While not at the heights of leather/fetish juggernauts like Belgium's Darklands and Folsom Europe, Bratt's got hope for the fest's future. "We are not there yet, but we will continue to grow the event every year."

2 to Do

Horrorscopes The stars and moon align for this walk on the dark side of the zodiac, as Dame Dynamite presents a variety show with drag, fire, aerial, and burlesque performances as well as a witches' market. Don your most mystical garb and you may win money in the Zodiac Costume Contest. Fri., April 8, 8pm-12mid. The Far Out Lounge & Stage, 8504 S. Congress, 512/351-9909. $25, advance; $30 at the door. damedynamite.com.

Poo Poo Platter: Charli XCX Charli XCX is in ATX and the girls of Poo Poo Platter are subsequently paying drag tribute to the pop princess – with special guests Persephone Von Lips, Petty Cakes, and Champagne Killer. Concert attendees can "crash" this afterparty for $5 by showing their ticket stub. Fri., April 8, 10pm. Elysium, 705 Red River, 512/478-8385. $10. fb.com/elysiumaustin.

Q'd Up

Austin Vogue Nights Mother Girl6 & BabiBoi Lepore present, with beats by Akasha Juicy. Thu., April 7, 10pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. $5. instagram.com/houseoflepore.

Austin Kink Weekend See above. April 8-10. Multiple locations. $25-125. austinkinkweekend.com.

Perreo Mami A Gabby Got It perreo night with special guest DJ Rosez. Fri., April 8, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. instagram.com/gabriela.atx.

Austin Drag Turnabout Sat., April 9, 6-9pm. Oilcan's, 211 W. Fourth, 512/320-8823. fb.com/unitedcourtofaustin.

Splash Dance! With Erica Nix Shake it up in your swimsuit every Sunday with poolside aerobics. Sundays, 10-11am. Austin Motel, 1220 S. Congress. RSVP, $20. austinmotel.com.

Bidi Bidi Brunch Brunch Book your table for this tasty tribute to Selena. Sun., April 10, noon & 2pm. Trace at the W Hotel, 200 Lavaca. traceaustin.com.

TGQ Social Come and chill with yer gender-diverse fam and friends. Sun., April 10, 6pm. Butterfly Bar at the Vortex, 2307 Manor Rd. fb.com/tgqsocial.

The Boyz of Austin The Boyz are back at it again – this time with all teh memes. Tue., April 12, 9:30pm. Elysium, 705 Red River. fb.com/boyzofaustin.

Homo La Flor Tuezgay celebrates Tejano music queen Selena. Tue., April 12, 10pm. Barbarella, 615 Red River, 512/476-7766. $5 cover. instagram.com/barbarella_atx.

Vanguard Host Hermajestie the Hung transports Swan Dive with out-of-this-world drag. Tuesdays, 9pm. Swan Dive, 615 Red River. fb.com/swandiveaustin.