Qmmunity: Anti-Trans Student-Athlete Bill Revived, Again

For the fourth time this year, the rights of trans kids are yet again being targeted by Texas lawmakers. This week Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Legislature's third special session will begin on September 20. On the governor's five-item agenda? The revival of the anti-trans student-athlete bill that was first filed as Senate Bill 29 by Sen. Charles Perry during this year's regular session. Unlike a regular session, during which legislators can address any and all bills, a special session limits lawmakers to only consider whichever bills or legislative priorities the governor ultimately picks. So, when a special session's agenda is as brief as only five items, then the chances of lawmakers actually addressing every item are potentially higher. That's why it's critical that we recommit now and contact our state senators and representatives and ask them to not vote on the anti-trans bill. If you're unsure of who represents you under Austin's pink dome, find out at wrm.capitol.texas.gov/home. As the Transgender Education Network of Texas pointed out in a Sept. 3 Facebook post, "Since the year our legislature began targeting the transgender community, especially trans children, we've yet to see the passage of a bill designed specifically to target trans people." All of us, LGBTQIA or otherwise, have a part in making sure it stays that way. TENT said, "The fight is far from over, but we're never fighting alone."

2 To Do

San Marcos Pride Festival Our friends of Dorothy down I-35 celebrate Pride with an all-day, outdoor festival. A march to San Marcos City Hall is followed by drag performances, live music, and more. Sat., Sept. 11, 10am-3:30pm. San Marcos Plaza Park, 206 N. C. M. Allen Pkwy., San Marcos. Free. fb.com/smtx.pride.

Neon Rainbows When the sun goes down on Boi Orbison's side of town, that boot scootin' feeling comes to his door and the whole world turns neon. Put some yee into your haw with DJ Boi Orbison's Nineties country dance party. Fri., Sept. 10, 9pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River. No cover. fb.com/boiorbison.

Q'd Up

It's Britney, Bitch: A Musical Comedy Tribute Inspired by the life of Britney Spears, a rotating cast of performers – directed by Amy Knop and Dylan Garsee – come together from Austin's arts and comedy scenes (sketch, stand-up, acro, drag, and more) to humorously explore themes of empowerment, fame, mental health, the role of media, and the absurdity of our own participation in pop culture. Note: A portion of ticket sales will go to the Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity. Through Sept. 25. Sat., 7pm. Fallout Theater, 616 Lavaca, 616/676-7209. $15-20. falloutcomedy.com.

"Cute AF" Handcrafted + Vintage Market Eastside Pop Up takes over the parking lot of the cutest rainbow house nail salon in town with an array of fabulous local artisans, makers, and vintage collectors. Bonus: A portion of vendor fees will go to Out Youth. Sun., Sept. 12, 11am-3pm. Cute Nail Studio, 1211 E. Seventh, 512/937-2659. Free. fb.com/eastsidepopup.

Vixens of Volstead Drag Brunch Chase away the Sunday Scaries with the Vixens' drag show, tunes by DJ BoyFriend, food and drink specials, and pop-up vendors. Sundays, noon-4pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth, 512/680-0532. No cover. fb.com/volsteadlounge.

Austin Pride Toastmasters Part of the queer and trans fam and looking to master your communication and public speaking skills? Then Austin Pride Toastmasters is the club for you. Second & fourth Mondays, 6:30-8pm. Online. Free.

BearBack Bingo Lady Grackle and CupCake play host while you play to win prizes. Tuesdays, 9-11pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. Free. fb.com/theironbearatx.

Planet Fabulous Karaoke Sing a li'l or a lot with da bears. Hosted by Murrah Noble. Wednesdays, 9pm-1am. No cover. theironbear.com.

Underwear Night Strip down to yer skivvies, grab a bev, and dance the night away. Clothes check provided by Package Menswear. Second Saturdays, 9pm. The Iron Bear, 301 W. Sixth. No cover. theironbear.com.