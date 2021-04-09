Qmmunity: A Local Queer-Inclusive Dating App Is in the Works

A few weeks ago, a masked-up James Scott and I were perusing The Little Gay Shop's art market when we came across much-loved local threads purveyor Lonestar Queer. As it happens, co-owner Michael Zuniga, who runs the brand (as well as South Austin's Shag Salon) with husband Beau Clements, shared with me that the couple's cooking up a new queer-inclusive dating app called Qinsey. They were inspired to create an app that leans away from the hookup-heavy culture of platforms like Grindr and Scruff (which is not to slut-shame, of course), while also fostering a more inclusive environment for all genders, sexualities, and identities, said Zuniga. Qinsey aims to create a platform that doesn't tolerate the hostility sometimes seen on other dating apps, where some users try to veil discrimination – e.g., racism, fatphobia, biphobia – as "preference" in their profiles, explained Zuniga. Qinsey is still in its nascent stages. For now, Zuniga and Clements are hoping to get as much feedback as they can with a free and quick survey. "The survey is important for us to really take the market temp and try to create something that those in the queer community really want and need," said Zuniga. "Collecting data will hopefully also help us in our pursuit of capital for future development." Take the survey at www.qinsey.com... There's been a change of plans with the Transgender Education Network of Texas' virtual Trans Lobby Day. Organizers have canceled the event to instead host two COVID-cautious opportunities for the LGBTQmmunity to make sure our voices are heard at the Texas Legislature: a "Drive Change" car caravan around the Capitol (Thu., April 22, noon-2pm) and "Demand Change" phone-a-thon (April 22, 3:30-5pm) to call your representatives. See the Q column online for how to register, or check out TENT's Facebook at www.fb.com/transtexas.

2 To Do

Queer Film Theory 101: Spring Flings Austin's queer film fest aGLIFF teams up with Queer Film Theory 101 to find the queerness buried in seemingly straight flicks. Thu., April 8, 7pm. Online. aGLIFF members, free; nonmembers, $12. www.agliff.org/queer-spectrum/2021/4/8/agliff-presents-queer-film-theory-101-spring-flings.

BoobTube! Austin's drag king troupe pays homage to all things TV. Come early for Papi's themed playlist, stay for the Boiz of Austin slaying the virtual stage. Tue., April 13, 7pm. Online. $5 suggested donation. www.twitch.tv/papijinxy.

Q'd Up

Frida Friday ATX A Bidi Brunch Brunch market, plus sweet tunes courtesy of DJs BoyFriend & Chorizo Funk. Sat., April 10, 11am-3pm. Veracruz All Natural, 2505 Webberville Rd. www.fridafridayatx.com.

Vixens of Volstead Masks required for Sunday Fungay shenanigans with May Magdalene, Veronica Valentine, and Mars. Sundays, noon-7pm. Volstead Lounge, 1500 E. Sixth.

Sundown Sirens Ruby Knight, Tatiana Cholula, Mandy Quinn, and Gothess Jasmine werk socially distanced fantasy lewks on the rooftop terrace. Sundays, 8pm. Neon Grotto, 318 Colorado. www.instagram.com/neon.grotto.

Ana Sisnett Week Celebrate the legacy of UT's GSC library's namesake, the late activist Ana Sisnett, with weeklong virtual programming. Mon.-Fri., April 12-16. Online. Free. www.fb.com/gscatut.

LGBTQIA Quality of Life in Central Texas Panelists include Austin Queer Cultural Center founder Queen Austin, community advocate Awais Azhar, OutYouth's Sarah Kapostasy, and Equality Texas CEO Ricardo Martinez. Wed., April 14, 10am. Online. www.fb.com/leadershipatx.

The Sunday Beat The Poo Poo grrls invite y'all along for their wild ride through makeuplandia every Sunday. Sundays, 7pm. Online. www.twitch.tv/poopooatx.