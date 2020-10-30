Day Trips: Día de los Muertos, San Antonio

The Day of the Dead celebration in San Antonio is going to be lively but with accommodations for the pandemic. This year's colorful river parade will happen virtually. The giant painted skulls or cráneos that were the centerpieces of the floats are appearing around town.

Last year's inaugural water parade attracted more than 50,000 to the River Walk. This year's parade happened secretly in the early morning hours of a Sunday and was filmed by local television station KSAT for broadcast on Friday, Oct. 30, at 8pm. Links to the broadcast will be available at www.dayofthedeadsa.com.

Holding a public event just wasn't feasible because of the coronavirus pandemic. Johnny Hernandez, the owner of a string of local eateries and co-producer of last year's parade, found a workaround. The prerecorded televised event features 20 floats with the skulls painted by local artists.

Día de los Muertos is a traditional Mexican holiday celebrated Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, All Soul's Day. The observance is a time to remember and honor family members who have passed away. Family members build altars, enjoy the deceased's favorite foods, tell stories, and say a prayer for loved ones.

The painted cráneos are a common symbol of the holiday. The colorful skulls appearing on the floats represent personal themes to the artists. There's one dedicated to the artist's grandmother, another to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and another to victims of COVID-19.

The Day of the Dead parade in San Antonio happens virtually on Oct. 30, but the painted skulls will be on display around town at least through the first weeks of November. For a list of locations, go to www.dayofthedeadsa.com.

