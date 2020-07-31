Columns

Day Trips: Fort McKavett State Historic Site, Menard

Frontier fort was home to Buffalo Soldiers

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., July 31, 2020


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

Fort McKavett State Historic Site, southwest of Menard, occupies a rounded hill overlooking the transition zone between Central and West Texas. A steady breeze turns the nearby wind turbines and cools the shade under the oak trees. 

Scattered around the 82-acre site are 17 restored white stone buildings from the fort's days on the frontier. This was once the regimental headquarters of a large contingent of the U.S. Army

One of a line of frontier forts that stretched from North Texas to the Rio Grande, Fort McKavett originated in 1852 and served until 1883 with the exception of nine years around the Civil War. The original camp covered 2,373 acres on the San Saba River.


When the famed Buffalo Soldiers reoccupied the fort, most of the buildings were in ruins. The Black troops did the reconstruction work between patrols or guarding wagon trains headed to El Paso. One of the Black soldiers was Sgt. Emanuel (Edmund) Stance, the first African American trooper to receive the Medal of Honor. He earned the citation for bravery in a battle with Apaches that freed a kidnapped boy.

The post was commanded by Ranald Mackenzie, who led expeditions against the Comanche. He was followed by Abner Doubleday, the inventor of baseball before joining the service.


The state parks department began acquiring the abandoned fort in 1968. Now managed by the Texas Historical Commission, several of the buildings are outfitted with period furnishings. 

Fort McKavett State Historic Site is 20 miles outside of Menard, and about three hours from Austin. The visitor center contains a museum and sponsors Buffalo Soldier reenactments during non-pandemic times. The park opens daily from 8am to 5pm. 

1,510th in a series. Follow “Day Trips & Beyond,” a travel blog, at austinchronicle.com/daily/travel.

More Day Trips columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Day Trips
Day Trips: Stonehenge Replicas, Ingram and Odessa
Day Trips: Stonehenge Replicas, Ingram and Odessa
The allure of Stonehenge comes to Texas

Gerald E. McLeod, July 24, 2020

Day Trips: Potty Breaks
Day Trips: Potty Breaks
Alternatives to public restrooms when traveling

Gerald E. McLeod, July 17, 2020

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Fort McKavett State Historic Site, Menard, Civil War, Buffalo Soldiers, Texas Historical Commission

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
David Meischen: Anyone's Son
Malvern Books
Car Caravan to Stop the Permian Highway Pipeline at Downtown Austin
Austin Chamber Music Festival
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  