The bigots are out. State representative Bill Zedler (R-Arlington) has filed a sweeping religious refusal bill seeking to put in place protections for Texans who believe marriage "should be recognized as the union of one man and one woman; and the terms 'male,' 'man,' 'female,' and 'woman' refer to an individual's immutable biological sex as objectively determined by anatomy and genetics at the time of birth." House Bill 1035 protects "governmental entities" and basically anyone who hates queer and trans people and who would "withhold, reduce, exclude, terminate ... or otherwise make unavailable" grants, diplomas, custody awards, scholarships, and "benefit(s) provided" under state programs. HB 1035 would also protect homophobes who'd refuse to hire or promote (or who wish to fire) members of the LGBTQ-mmunity on the basis of their queerness (read the full bill at www.capitol.texas.gov). Equality Texas wrote in a blog post: "We fear this is the first of many such bills we'll see" during the Lege session. As the statewide advocacy group also noted, this type of blanket religious freedom law is part of national efforts to roll back LGBTQ protections and progress. Personally, I want to throw my hands up – especially in light of the Jan. 19 attack, likely spurred by two men holding hands – but it's a good reminder of what we continue to be up against. It's also a good reminder of how far we've come and how much our progress has terrified the people who wish to erase the trans community and force us all back into broom closets. Nah, bro. I don't think so.

2 To Do

QueerTowne Birthday Never have I ever seen a queer comedy troupe more deserving of a celebration. So wish Laura de la Fuente, Mase Kerwick, and Javier Ungo a happy first anniversary by supporting this month's show! They've got Nikita Redkar doin' stand-up, improv from Big Bully (Irielle Wesley and Katie Doran), and a sketch by Dylan Garsee. Free sips, birthday cake, photos, and QTs in the lobby ahead of time. Thu., Jan. 31, 10-11pm. ColdTowne Theater, 4803-B Airport. $5. www.coldtownetheater.com.

End Hate Crimes: A Qmmunity March & Rally A peaceful march through Downtown to the Capitol to unite the Qmmunity and heal after the January 19 attack against Spencer Deehring and Tristan Perry, as well as raise awareness of the national rise in hate crimes. Deehring and Perry will be in attendance. Sat., Feb. 2, 7-11pm. Meet at W. Fourth and Lavaca; march on the sidewalk to the Capitol.

Q'd Up

Hedwig & the Angry Inch Dave Steakley brings John Cameron Mitchell's classic to town. Through March 2. Wed.-Sun. Zach Theatre, 202 S Lamar. www.zachtheatre.org.

Neon Rainbows Yee haw, cowboiz. Nineties country tunes with DJ GirlFriend. Thu., Jan. 31, 9pm-1am. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River.

Haus of Fatale Presents: Icons! BT2's fave performers pay tribute to music's most iconic singers. Thu., Jan. 31, 11pm. Bout Time II, 6607 N. I-35.

SneakPeek: Jubilee Scarlett Kiss teams up with Sellers' Dance Project to perform Madonna and Lady Gaga showstoppers. Fri., Feb. 1, 11pm. Sellers, 213 W. Fourth. Free.

Cherry Stem: An Erotic Showcase Roxie Moxie and Zaftigg von BonBon host two hot shows featuring burlesque and pole. Sat., Feb. 2, 8 & 10pm. North Door, 502 Brushy. $15-50. www.ndvenue.com.

Violence Prevention for the Qmmunity If you're 15 or older, you're invited to learn how to handle harassment. Sat., Feb. 2, 3:30-6:30pm. Sun Dragon Martial Arts and Self Defense, 4534 West Gate #101. $0-45. www.sundragon.org.

All Gender Play Party Bliss Welcome to all who play nice with others. Details on FB; location with registration. Sat., Feb. 2, 7:30pm-12mid. $30-100.

Gear Night: Singlet Auction It's tradition. Getcher gear on and celebrate with a special auction to raise cash for ASHwell. Sat., Feb. 2, 10pm. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth. Free.

EQTX Fundraiser Last chance to raise money with New Waterloo. Mon., Feb. 4, 5-11pm. Central Standard, 1603 S. Congress. www.equalitytexas.org.

QueerBomb Volunteer Appreciation Social If you've volunteered with Austin's ragtag pride (or always wanted to), here's your chance to learn more and meet cool queerdos. Mon., Feb. 4, 6-9pm. Butterfly Bar, 2307 Manor Rd.

Celebrating Queer Business Leaders A night to get down and honor successful LGBTQ entrepreneurs. Thu., Feb. 7, 6-8:30pm. Galvanize, 118 Nueces. $5-10. www.startout.org.

UnBEARable Bulimianne and Chique are back. Thu., Feb. 7, 10pm-1am. The Iron Bear, 121 W. Eighth.