Day Trips: OS Ranch Museum, Post

Small-town art museum with a world-class collection

By Gerald E. McLeod, Fri., Dec. 15, 2017


Photos by Gerald E. McLeod

The OS Ranch Museum in Post isn't about ranching. Instead, the museum on a dusty Main Street 40 miles south of Lubbock houses a world-class art collection from around the globe.

There's no telling what you're going to see on a visit to the museum. The collection ranges from Native American clothing to intricate carvings from Southeast Asia. On one wall may be a painting by a famous American artist while in the display case are African masks. The collection is so large that an item in rotation will not appear on exhibit but every six years. Museum curator Christi Morris says the exhibits are changed every three months and are centered on a theme.


The artifacts and artwork were amassed by Giles and Helen McCrary. The mayor of Post for 22 years, Giles, who passed in 2011, was an heir to the oilfields of the OS Ranch. The couple was as adventuresome as they were rich and traveled the world looking for treasures. They had an appreciation for fine artwork and Fabergé eggs, but also for folk art and well-made expressions of creativity.

One of Christi's favorite times of year is the museum's Christmas exhibit from November to January. Every year she selects 100 handcrafted Nativity scenes from the more than 700 in the collection for display.


The OS Museum is at 201 E. Main St. in Post, just a block off Highway 84. The free show is in the auditorium of the historic former C.W. Post building. Hours are Mon.-Fri., 10am-5pm (closed for lunch), and Sat., 10am-2pm. For more info, call 806/495-3570.

