Get Hooked on Classics With These Orchestral Performances

Five really old-school grooves

By Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., Feb. 24, 2023

When we talk of our favorite music hits from back in the day, just how far back do we mean? The 18th century? The 16th? The 14th? And what about classical-adjacent pieces that were composed right here in the 21st? We've gathered five lively musical events that span the years (and dot the spectrum from free to extravagent, pricewise) so you can get your audio sophistication polished in style.

Austin Symphony Orchestra: The Music of John Williams

Best known for his film scores and ceremonial music, John Williams is also a noted composer of concert works and a renowned conductor. Come hear your favorite Williams film scores – The Patriot, The Witches of Eastwick, Harry Potter, Star Wars, and more – performed by the always excellent ASO.

Sat., Feb. 25, 8pm
Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside
512/476-6064
$47 and up
austinsymphony.org

Serenata Gala: Springtime in Paris

Join Austin Opera's annual fundraiser to celebrate longtime supporter Polly Barbaro with a four-course dinner by the Four Seasons' Executive Chef Elmar Prambs, French wines, live and silent auctions, and a performance by mezzo-soprano Claudia Chapa and classical guitarist Arnold Yzaguirre. Bonus: The evening ends with a dance party supercharged by Austin's Copa Kings.

Sat., Feb. 25, 5pm
Four Seasons Hotel, 98 San Jacinto
737/228-1442
$250-350
austinopera.org

KMFA Midday Concert: Verona Quartet

The Verona Quartet will perform at KMFA ahead of their engagement at the McCullough Theatre. That evening's program will include the world premiere of a work by Korean-born American composer Texu Kim, as commissioned by Texas Performing Arts.

Thu., March 2, noon
Draylen Mason Studio, 41 Navasota
512/527-4739
Free
kmfa.org

Inversion Ensemble: Planet Home

Honoring the Earth and examining our place in its threatened ecosystem through the soundscapes of Seylon Stills and works by in-house composers Carol Brown, Suzette Emberton, Adrienne Inglis, Robbie LaBanca, and Trevor Shaw. Inversion also performs "Afternoon on a Hill" by Jeffrey Derus, and pieces by Rich Campbell, Santiago Veros, Michael Conley, and Stephen Jackson.

Feb. 25-26. Sat., 7:30pm; Sun., 3pm
The Rosette, 3908 Avenue B #116
$30
inversionatx.org

ACMC: Mentor Adventure

Violinist Ruxandra Marquardt, cellist Joel Becktell, and pianist Michelle Schumann performing compositions by Beethoven, Copland, Golijov, and Piazzolla, presented by the Austin Chamber Music Center.

Sat., Feb. 25, 7:30pm
First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover
512/454-0026
$12-45
austinchambermusic.org

