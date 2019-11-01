Arts

TILT Performance Group's Pandora: Life Outside the Box

This world premiere of Allen Robertson's musical releases kindness and joy into the world

Reviewed by Robert Faires, Fri., Nov. 1, 2019


Claudia Chibib as Pandora and Nano Boye Nagle as Theo in Pandora: Life Outside the Box (Photo by Dave Hawks)

You remember Pandora, yes? That unfortunate miss of myth who couldn't keep a lid on her own curiosity or on the box given to her by Zeus, thus unleashing on the world every evil from simple deceit to catastrophic war?

Well, it turns out that there's much more to her story than that, as can be learned from TILT Performance Group, which has just unleashed upon the world a new musical as full of goodnesses and joys as that ancient box was stuffed with miseries. Pandora: Life Outside the Box takes what has always been one of those downer tales explaining why bad things exist (see also Garden of Eden, Eve, apple) and counters its gloom with the light of humankind's better qualities: compassion, concern, friendship, generosity, solidarity, humor. Oh, and the one item left in Pandy's box after all the ills escaped: hope.

Now, you might not expect such upbeat attributes from the misfits peopling the stage at Ground Floor Theatre. After all, their greeting to the audience in the opening number is "Welcome to the Bottom," a reference to both their downcast lives and the doleful coffee shop they frequent, the Bottom of the Cup – slogan: "Possibly the worst coffee in town!" But give these woebegone joes and janes a little time. When they encounter someone else truly in need, you'll see them rise to the occasion and do for others what they might not be able to do for themselves.

Case in point: Dora – short for Pandora and a descendant of she who opened the you-know-what. Dora has just inherited the you-know-what and been approached by a gent in a jacket of dazzling red sequins who offers her a proposition: Face five challenges involving evils that escaped from the box and win just one, and all of the evils will go back in the box, leaving humanity forever free from hatred, war, discrimination, disease, death, etc., etc. Lose them all, though, and this sparkly stranger gets Pandora's box – and the hope that remains inside – to do with as he will. It's a challenge right out of mythology – monumental, heroic, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance – and despite the epic risk, this hapless, high-school-age barista resolves to take it on.

What follows is less like an Amazon queen battling Hercules and more like Rory Gilmore in a match with Alex Trebek – a devious Alex Trebek. See, the challenges take place in a game show, replete with questions, buzzers, and schlocky announcers – one of many clever comedic touches built into the script by playwright/composer Allen Robertson. As with most of the musicals that he's created with Damon Brown for Summer Stock Austin (Rob1n, Tortoise and Hare, A Shoe Story, et al.), Robertson has updated a classic tale and given it an irresistibly irreverent spin. The contest's contemporary setting lets us see how those vices "released" in ancient Greece play out in this country today, with their excesses exposed and skewered by satire. (We get to hear a politician musically gloat to his opponent, "While you've been out there pandering/I've been gerrymandering." And see Death, embodied as a hair metal rock god in a studded leather jacket and hellishly overpermed, Whitesnake 'do, dryly tell the audience, "See you soon," then point at one member and add, "You – very soon.")

Finally, though, Pandora: Life Outside the Box has less to say about vices than virtues. That scheming game show host, Zed (a coolly conniving Toby Al-Trabulsi) has stacked the deck against Dora, but he's still unable to defeat the powers of love generated by her community. They may be, as they say, at the bottom, but even there they can look out for one another and offer each other comfort. The gesture may be small – lending an ear to someone who's lonely, smiling at a stranger – but it can make a difference, as we learn in the tender, touching number "A Quiet Act of Kindness." "Kindness doesn't leave a visible scar like pain does," we hear, but it's no less powerful. It does inspire Dora (Claudia Chibib shows her vulnerability but also her resoluteness) and transforms the Bottom of the Cup into the cheerier Kindness by the Cup coffee shop, where the community stands as one.

That unity reflects the spirit of the TILT company, which consists of people who are differently abled and have special needs. Their experience as performers may vary – may vary greatly – but no individual is of less worth than any other. That's clear throughout the show, as staged by Artistic Director Adam Roberts, but never more so than when they join as one in the final anthem, "Love." To see them singing the word "love" over and over and over is to feel the wealth of hope still left in that box of old.

Pandora: Life Outside the Box

Ground Floor Theatre, 979 Springdale #122
www.tiltperformance.org
Through Nov. 3
Running time: 1 hr., 5 min.
A version of this article appeared in print on November 1, 2019 with the headline: Pandorable

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More TILT Performance Group
TILT Performance Group's <i>Zombie Prom</i>
TILT Performance Group's Zombie Prom
This musical is kitschy Halloween fun but with something to say about being different

Shanon Weaver, Oct. 27, 2017

More Allen Robertson
Summer Stock Austin's <i>Haunted: A Ghost Story</i>
Summer Stock Austin's Haunted: A Ghost Story
This new musical by Allen Robertson and Damon Brown is darker than their usual fare, but there's light at the end

Robert Faires, Aug. 2, 2019

Who You Run With
Zach Theatre's Tortoise and Hare
This delightful, inspiring musical teaches us there's more to the story than the amazing race

Robert Faires, Jan. 4, 2019

More Arts Reviews
The Highs and Lows of Houston Life in <i>Lot: Stories</i>
The Highs and Lows of Houston Life in Lot: Stories
Bryan Washington depicts residents with warmth and discernment as they live, fight, work, and love in a city that can be both a home and a challenge

Rosalind Faires, Oct. 25, 2019

Penfold Theatre's <i>Ghost Quartet</i>
Penfold Theatre's Ghost Quartet
Among the threads of this darkling tapestry are spirits of malice and mayhem and longing and love

Wayne Alan Brenner, Oct. 25, 2019

More by Robert Faires
Attica Locke on Solving Crime on Highway 59
Attica Locke: Solving Crime on Hwy 59
Heaven, My Home author talks her East Texas roots and the blues

Oct. 25, 2019

The Texas Book Festival's Read Warriors
The Texas Book Festival's Read Warriors
Book lovers charge the Texas State Capitol this weekend

Oct. 25, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

TILT Performance Group, Allen Robertson, Adam Roberts, Claudia Chibib, Toby Al-Trabulsi, Nano Boye Nagle, Damon Brown, Ground Floor Theatre

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
It Is Magic
Hyde Park Theatre
Más Cara
at The Vortex
The One
at Boyd Vance Theatre at the Carver Museum
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  