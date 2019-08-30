Arts

Cold Storage

David Koepp's new thriller involves zombies, but its unexpected take, rooted in scientific realism, will make you rethink how the genre works

Reviewed by Reid Jowers, Fri., Aug. 30, 2019

<i>Cold Storage</i>

When you hear about a new disease horror story in this day and age, often the first things that come to mind are zombies, and that's exactly what you'll find in Cold Storage, the latest thriller by screenwriter David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, Spider-Man). Thankfully, with this tale Koepp doesn't go down the well-worn path of brain munching and guns blazing. Instead, he tries to take the familiar genre down a road more rooted in scientific realism, through with a wealth of balls-to-the-wall suspense.

You probably don't know what an Ophiocordyceps unilateralis is, but you've likely heard of what it does. Essentially, it's a fungus that hijacks ants' minds and manipulates them into killing themselves in a way that will make the fungus spread to the greatest number of other ants – say, by dying where there are lots of ants around and then, after the spores have had time to percolate, exploding. Cold Storage creates a "what if" scenario in which a similar fungus affects humans and other creatures, resulting in a story that is somehow gorier than one with the walking dead we've come to know so well. Its zombies that climb up buildings and explode to make it rain spores, projectile vomit onto new victims, and other unexpected events will make you rethink how the genre works.

Cold Storage isn't too heavy on character development – in fact, the first three characters that are introduced don't see much change despite their abundance of flaws. (They include an unsociable solider who crunches opioids like candy, a guy who's literally perfect but just can't help cheating on his wife, and a brilliant scientist who enjoys the fine art of stealing husbands.) Fortunately, the writing more than makes up for this; Koepp has experience in the sci-fi/horror genre, so he knows how to go full throttle on the action without crashing the plot. And even with all the big science words that he throws around, Koepp keeps the story easy to follow, much like a movie (something Paramount took note of, so it snapped up the rights and has a film version in development). Koepp also throws in a lot of humor, not all of which always works, but it makes the story more interesting nonetheless. Cold Storage is a good summer read that you can knock out now and then look forward to revisiting when it comes to a multiplex near you.

Cold Storage

by David Koepp
Ecco, 320 pp., $27.99

Got opinions about theatre, art, dance, and everything else good in Austin? Let your voice be heard in our annual Best of Austin ballot. Voting is open now!

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Science Fiction / Fantasy
<i>The City of Brass</i> by S.A. Chakraborty
The City of Brass by S.A. Chakraborty
This debut fantasy novel is appealing, in part because it draws on legends of the Arab world for its magic

Elizabeth Cobbe, March 2, 2018

Your Fantasy House
Your Fantasy House
Where reader types would own a vacation home if it could be anywhere in literature

Robert Faires, June 17, 2016

More Horror
SXSW Survival Thriller Asks <i>What Keeps You Alive</i>
SXSW Survival Thriller Asks What Keeps You Alive?
Not just another Cabin in the Woods

Jenny Nulf, March 9, 2018

Castlemania
Castlemania
One boy's induction into horror

Marc Savlov, Oct. 30, 2009

More Arts Reviews
"Shoot Like a Grrrl" Takes You on a Club Crawl Through Lost Austin
Photographer Martha Grenon's exhibit at SouthPop covers the Austin music scene in the Eighties and Nineties

Robert Faires, Aug. 30, 2019

Zach Theatre's <i>Ann</i>
Zach Theatre's Ann
This revival of Holland Taylor's play replaces Ann Richards the Lone Star icon with the everyday Texan who faced challenges head-on

Trey Gutierrez, Aug. 23, 2019

More by Reid Jowers
Texas Lit Lives at Waterloo Records
Texas Lit Lives at Waterloo Records
The tall tales of Ray Wylie Hubbard and Rodney Crowell

Aug. 19, 2019

Texas Platters
Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men + Dana
Tall, Dark, & Handsome (Record Review)

Aug. 16, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Science Fiction / Fantasy, Horror, David Koepp, zombies

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Cyrano de Bergerac
Scottish Rite Theater
Dance Nation
at Long Center for the Performing Arts
Tail End Charlie
at Trinity Street Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Best of Austin 2019 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  