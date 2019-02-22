Arts

Nadia Waheed: "Notes From a Windowless Room" at Raw Paw

Explorations of identity by an artist of color, of colors, of many colors

Reviewed by Wayne Alan Brenner, Fri., Feb. 22, 2019


nikka (red) by Nadia Waheed

The problem with Nadia Waheed's exhibition "Notes From a Windowless Room" is that there is not, in fact, a book called Notes From a Windowless Room accompanying the artist's large paintings, now on display at Raw Paw Gallery in the Yard, just off St. Elmo Road in South Austin.

Not that the artist or anyone else promised that there was going to be such a book; not that the paintings require a book of such texts as the title evokes (the artworks themselves are, after all, those notes – proverbially valued at 1,000 words per picture, although we reckon these creations of Waheed's are worth at least 10 times that due to size alone, to say nothing of their beauty – although we'll be saying something of their beauty soon enough); not that the universe is ever, you know, fair.

But, oh my, the paintings. "These paintings are an effort to form a bridge between my Pakistani heritage and my Westernization," says the internationally raised artist who currently lives in Austin and has a studio in the Museum of Human Achievement. Waheed's art attempts to bridge the cultural gap primarily by exploring the brown female nude. "It's taboo imagery," she says, "which I wouldn't have been able to deal with as directly in Pakistan. I also consider the slow degradation of my native language, being away from Karachi, leading to additional explorations of assimilation, Americanization, and Westernization. I strive to make a comprehensive image that melds connection with the self with racial and cultural identity, using the figure as a vehicle, rounded off with a meandering through any subconscious imagery that surfaces while making the work."

This is often a good thing for an artist – that whole aspect of "art as intentional embodiment of identity" that silly people might reduce to just "art as therapy" – but it's not always a good thing for an audience. Waheed's audience, though – whichever viewers lay their eyes upon her rich visions, translated to pigments on canvas – that audience receives nothing but reward after reward. There's that beauty we mentioned earlier: It's an almost unavoidable quality when an artist of sufficient skill is "exploring the brown female nude," we'd insist, and it's heightened when an artist of Waheed's level is at her work. This is line-drawing realism at its simplest and most effective, although the stunning linework (evidenced in the artist's relentless sketchbook recordings) is largely subsumed by a diverse color palette that reminds us of works by Asaf and Tomer Hanuka: so many seldom-seen pastels – umbers and ochers and pinks and muted lapis – working the eyes' rods and cones, rendering the feminine subjects, evoking those instances of "subconscious imagery" that add intrigue to the bright surroundings.

But the Hanuka brothers are known primarily for their sequential art industry, and so the reminder again provokes that pining for a book, a tangible library addition of "Notes From a Windowless Room." Because with such lovely and symbolically complex works as Waheed's at Raw Paw, we want to see them again, even smaller – and we want to see them if not as linked segments of a directed narrative, then at least arranged in some artist-chosen order and with her own textual explications. Maybe because we're overly fond of (or accustomed to) graphic novels. Or because Waheed's fascinating figurative artwork simply reminds us so much of the best visuals (those Hanukas again, but see also Moebius, James Jean, et al.), comprising the strongest of those hybrid creations – and because the artwork evokes a multitude of stories yet untold.

We're only half-kidding here about the book. Because all you really need is to feast your eyes on what Nadia Waheed has chosen to display, and your hunger for beauty will be assuaged even as your appetite for more is whetted.

Nadia Waheed: “Notes From a Windowless Room”

Raw Paw Gallery, 506 E. St. Elmo, A-3; www.rawpaw.ink
Through March 15

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Raw Paw
Snapshot: Raw Paw Arson Benefit
Snapshot: Raw Paw Arson Benefit
The creative community rallies around the art collective after a fire destroys their home base and catalog

David Brendan Hall, March 2, 2018

Strong and Talented and Young
Strong and Talented and Young
Austin's Raw Paw collective inhales life and exhales art

Wayne Alan Brenner, Dec. 26, 2014

More Arts Reviews
Filigree Theatre's <i>When We Were Young and Unafraid</i>
Filigree Theatre's When We Were Young and Unafraid
Sarah Treem's drama revisits a time not that long ago when American women were controlled

Laura Jones, Feb. 15, 2019

"Randall Reid: Past and Present" at Davis Gallery
The man who reassembles the past's artifacts has his own past's artifacts assembled for all to see

Wayne Alan Brenner, Feb. 15, 2019

More by Wayne Alan Brenner
Is Austin’s Prohibition Creamery Too Sweet For Booze?
Prohibition Creamery: Too Sweet For Booze?
A whiskey mouth’s pleasurable experience suggests otherwise

Feb. 20, 2019

Hacking Whiskey at Treaty Oak Distillery
Hacking Whiskey at Treaty Oak Distillery
What’s a brief moment of Brooklyn in a Hill Country paradise?

Feb. 14, 2019

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Raw Paw, Nadia Waheed, Asaf Hanuka, Tomer Hanuka, Moebius, James Jean

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
The Improvised Play Festival
The Hideout Theatre & Coffeehouse
Black Do Crack
at Ground Floor Theatre
Junk
at Zach Theatre's Whisenhunt Stage
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  