Arts

Book Review: Bowlaway by Elizabeth McCracken

Bowling is something sacred in Elizabeth McCracken’s multigenerational novel

Reviewed by Rosalind Faires, Fri., Feb. 1, 2019

<i>Bowlaway</i> by Elizabeth McCracken

A wise podcast once told me, "A cure-all cures nothing," and though the original context was strictly medical, I can't say I didn't bring a touch of that skepticism to the table while approaching the concept of bowling as balm in Elizabeth's McCracken's newest novel.

Bowlaway, which is not the original but the eventual title of the candlepin bowling alley at the heart of this multigenerational tale, refers to the promise that more than a few of its characters hold in their hearts: If you give your all to the game, you can bowl away sorrow, time, loneliness, and all manner of other ills.

The progenitor of that belief is the peculiar and enthralling Bertha Truitt, who, at the top of the novel, appears seemingly out of thin air, unconscious in a frost-covered Massachusetts cemetery at the turn of the 20th century. Claiming to have invented candlepin bowling – a New England variant with a smaller ball and pins that are, well, candle-shaped – and disavowing her past (whatever that may be), Bertha sets out to build the small town's first bowling alley. In short order, she befriends her hospital companions, marries the black doctor who found her in the cemetery, and gains a following of women previously without any athletic outlet.

So charismatic is this split-skirt protagonist that you might imagine Bowlaway would be her story alone, but McCracken is more ambitious and egalitarian. Like a rolling stone gathering moss, Bowlaway snatches up every individual that finds joy or tragedy in proximity to the bowling alley and allows them to be observed tenderly and precisely. We follow Bertha's family and employees for decades after her death, as they oscillate between embracing and disentangling themselves from the bowling alley, the site of so many victories and losses. Under the gaze of McCracken's narrator (whose wistful omniscience has a certain kinship to Our Town's Stage Manager), every life feels both plain-faced and extraordinary, with an undercurrent of yearning that leaves you with a pleasant ache at the back of your throat.

Some loves can be evangelized – the television show you watch after the ninth heartfelt entreaty from a friend that, the minute you watch it, you can't believe you put it off so long – and others caught – watching a person you love bend over a page with such intense focus that you're halfway out the door to the bookstore already to get some of what they're having. McCracken's love of language is the catching kind. You get the sense there's no exquisite turn of phrase she'd turn down, if it occurred to her. Might that lead to belaboring the point, in another sort of book? Sure, but in Bowlaway, the journey through McCracken's lush, piercing prose is the destination.

McCracken will read from and sign copies of Bowlaway Mon., Feb 4, 7pm, at BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar. More info: www.bookpeople.com.

Bowlaway

by Elizabeth McCracken
Ecco, 384 pp., $27.99

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Elizabeth McCracken
Leon and Stella Alesi: Love Conjures All
Leon and Stella Alesi: Love Conjures All
In camera and out, this couple provides ocular proof of a life in the arts

Wayne Alan Brenner, Oct. 28, 2016

Shawn Sides and Graham Reynolds: Rude and Golden
Shawn Sides and Graham Reynolds: Rude and Golden
How two of Austin's top creative stars meld a busy life of art and love

Wayne Alan Brenner, March 25, 2016

More Elizabeth McCracken
Elizabeth McCracken and Edward Carey's Write Balance
Elizabeth McCracken and Edward Carey's Write Balance
The local literary duo discusses being a creative couple and how it affects their work and process

Wayne Alan Brenner, Jan. 8, 2016

One for the Books
Joe O'Connell's Top Reads of 2015
Paradise Sky and The Best I Recall head a list of stellar Lone Star books

Joe O'Connell, Jan. 1, 2016

More Arts Reviews
<i>Last Woman Standing</i> by Amy Gentry
Last Woman Standing by Amy Gentry
Amy Gentry’s Austin-set second novel is an electric revenge thriller

Rosalind Faires, Jan. 18, 2019

There There
There There
The Big Oakland Powwow provides a window into modern Native American life in Tommy Orange's searing debut novel

Rosalind Faires, Oct. 26, 2018

More by Rosalind Faires
Top Books of 2018 for Heroine Addicts
Top Books of 2018 for Heroine Addicts
Sisters were doing it for themselves in historical fiction, alt-historical fiction, romance, and a graphic novel

Dec. 28, 2018

Books to Read and Wrap for the Holidays
Emergency Contact
It’s wry and vulnerable love via text message in this YA novel set in Austin

Dec. 7, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Elizabeth McCracken, candlepin bowling, Elizabeth McCracken

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Events
Valerie Tosi
Velveeta Room
C.S. Lewis On Stage: The Most Reluctant Convert at McCullough Theatre
FronteraFest Long Fringe: Booger Red at Ground Floor Theatre
MORE ARTS EVENTS >>
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  