Snapshot: Austin Discovery School’s Garden Work Day

The grounds surrounding Austin Discovery School teem with plant and animal life. Fig, peach, pomegranate, and other fruit trees frame thousands of square feet of garden beds sprouting produce ranging from carrots to radishes, parsley, eggplants, tomatoes, and watermelons. Chickens wander through a spacious enclosure next to the framework of a new greenhouse, queen butterflies lay eggs among ample milkweed flowers in abundance, bees buzz busily between their houses and adjacent flora. It's a veritable Eden, all thanks to efforts of kindergarten through eighth grade students over the course of a couple of years.

"There wasn't any life when we started about two years ago," says Tim Ornes. Along with fellow teacher Thora Gray, Ornes runs the school's mandatory EcoWellness program. He notes that the whole area was once covered in thick clay. "It's amazing the amount of growth that's taken place."

That's in large part due to work done during ADS's biannual Garden Work Day, a fall and spring volunteer effort fulfilled primarily by students' families, which "Snapshot" documented for several hours this past Sunday at the ADS campus in East Austin.