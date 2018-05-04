Snapshot: Levitation All Lit Up

Psychedelia doesn't exist without a visual element. At least, that's the consensus of all the local visual artists who "Snapshot" shadowed during Levitation. The psych music fest resurfaced last weekend across the Red River Cultural District and other satellite venues after a two-year hiatus.

"Sight and sound are the two primary senses we use to navigate the world," says Bob Mustachio, the Black Angels' visual artist (aka Mustachio Light Show) for the past seven years and leader of Levitation's light show team. "If you can lock in your two primary senses and synchronize them and play off each other, it creates a bigger experience that sucks you into it and that's why it's called psychedelic."

By extension, that means the fan experience during Levitation depends on a visual artist's conversation with the music and the feelings evoked by it. So "Snapshot" asked each artist and their affiliates: What feelings should visuals aim to conjure? What's the end goal?

