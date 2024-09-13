The Verde Report: If Austin FC Misses the Playoffs, Then What?

Austin FC fans have heard it for months now. Whether directly, from figures like head coach Josh Wolff or sporting director Rodolfo Borrell, or indirectly, from coverage such as this column, everyone should be on the same page by now: Missing the playoffs means failure for the 2024 Austin FC season.

With seven games left on the schedule, nothing has yet been decided. However, we’ve reached a point where one outcome is head-and-shoulders more likely than the other. By a probability of 88%, PlayoffStatus.com has the Verde and Black missing out on the MLS postseason based on the club’s current position in the Western Conference table and its remaining schedule.

Even as the club was idle over the weekend, other results around the league – notably FC Dallas earning a draw over the Whitecaps in Vancouver to overtake Austin on goal difference – served to darken the ATX outlook.

All of that means it’s time to start thinking, seriously, about what missing the playoffs would actually mean for Austin FC.

A Change at Head Coach

It would simply be too difficult for Borrell and owner Anthony Precourt to justify bringing Wolff back for a fifth year if he cannot guide the club to a playoff berth for the third time in four seasons.

This will be music to the ears of those who’ve routinely used Wolff as a scapegoat for Austin FC’s shortcomings under his watch. But even those more inclined to give Wolff the benefit of the doubt and spread the blame more broadly – as this column has often done – must admit that, if four years into a coach’s tenure you still don’t know if he’s the guy, then, really, you do know.

Wolff should not, and almost certainly will not, survive another failed season. As for who might replace him, the logical scenario would involve Borrell bringing over a coach currently based in Europe with whom he already has a relationship, most likely an assistant looking for their first gig as a head gaffer.

Driussi’s Future

Having flown slightly under the radar for ATXFC over the past few weeks is the fact that the captain’s armband has seemingly made a permanent switch from Sebastian Driussi back to Alex Ring, who captained the club from 2021 through 2022. That, inevitably, raises some questions about the Argentine’s future with the club.

Ever since his MVP-caliber 2022 season, Driussi has been unable to come close to matching that form. He’s on pace this year to set the lowest goal and assist marks of his Verde career, which includes the 2021 season in which he joined the club midway through the year.

Could Austin’s first-ever MLS All Star be headed for an exit sooner rather than later? ATXFC would almost certainly have suitors for Driussi if the club made him available. And if his best days in Verde are behind him, it would behoove Austin FC to make a proactive move.

New Locker Room Leadership

According to the MLSPA, a total of six ATX players could become free agents after the season, depending on how contract options shake out. Among them are club veteran leaders Ethan Finlay, Matt Hedges, Diego Rubio, Hector Jimenez, and Ring.

Should some or all of those players exit, Austin FC would find itself in need of new locker room leaders, including a new captain. Perhaps the club, which currently features the oldest roster in MLS, would be better served empowering some of its younger stars like Dani Pereira and Osman Bukari.

Next up: away matches at Toronto on Sept. 14 and LAFC on Sept. 18.